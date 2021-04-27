Rock Hill to donate newly built house to an area veteran free of charge. How to apply.

The city of Rock Hill’s housing corporation is looking to donate a newly constructed home to a York County veteran.

The initiative, dubbed Project Hero House, will offer a permanent home to an area veteran free of charge.

The project, developed by the Saranac Management Group — in partnership with the Housing Development Corporation of Rock Hill and the Housing Authority of Rock Hill — is the first of its kind in the city, officials said.

The house, which is still under construction, is at 1128 Cherokee Ave. in Catawba Terrace. The home, which is 1,200 square feet, will have three bedrooms and two bathrooms, officials said.

Saranac Management Group owner Tyson Haefele came up with the idea for the project last fall, Dawn Willingham, neighborhood development coordinator for the housing corporation, told The Herald.

“We immediately agreed to give him a piece of property,” Willingham said. “His deal was that he was going to provide the labor and he was going to ask his suppliers, subs and others in the community for materials, time, tasks.”

City officials have set some guidelines for the program and are currently accepting applications from eligible veterans, Willingham said.

“We’re looking for someone who does need and want a home that they are going to occupy,” she said. “We’ve kind of set some things in place that we don’t want anyone to come in and realize financial gain at the expense of community donors.”

The housing corporation plans to take applications through the end of April, Willingham said. Construction on the house should be finished by mid to late summer, she said.

“I can’t tell much from somebody just answering broad questions on an application,” she said. “But I think once we get people in front of us, and we talk to them and find out what the situation is, what the needs are, and what they think their future looks like, then then we’ll know.”

Veterans can apply online. The program guidelines:

U.S. Armed Forces veteran of an armed conflict and/or occupation of a foreign territory from 1990 to the present

Has one of the following discharge statuses:

Honorable



General discharge under honorable conditions



Medical separation

Has a household income at, or below 80% of the area median income. York County’s median income is about $65,000, according to census estimates.

Currently lives in or has lived in York County

Has sufficient income to pay other living expenses, such as homeowners insurance, property tax, any future maintenance costs

Must be able to live in the home for at least seven years

Should the veteran choose to resale the home after seven years, the home must be sold at fair market value