Don’t plan outdoor activities Saturday. This is what weather experts predict.

The good news is rain is coming and it will mark a new weather pattern that most people will enjoy.

The bad news is that we’re looking at a soggy Saturday across the Rock Hill region, according to meteorologists.

After several days of chilly conditions, things are about to change.

Forecasters say a rather potent low pressure system will take shape Friday over the deep South and cross the Carolinas on Saturday. It will be accompanied by a steady rain and even a few thunderstorms in the Rock Hill regon.

“We can anticipate .... total rainfall in the vicinity of 1 to 1.5 inches,” says National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Rehnberg. “Luckily, the last several days of dry weather should minimize the flooding risk.”

The last rainfall of more than 1 inches was on March 25, and precipitation totals across the Rock Hill area have been well below average in April.

Rehnberg says the rain should arrive shortly after daybreak and continue through the day.

He said clouds, precipitation and a northeast flow will create a wedge of chilly air across the Rock Hill area, and that will prevent temperatures from climbing much above the low to mid 60s.

Rehnberg said thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening, although severe weather chances will be low. By late Saturday night, the precipitation is forecast to be moving away, and that will set the stage for a warmer weather pattern.

Sunshine and highs in the low 70s are predicted for Sunday, and it will get even warmer from there – mid 70s Monday and 80 degrees or slightly warmer Tuesday and Wednesday.