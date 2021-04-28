Former Great Falls, SC, mayor Don Camp dies at 80

Former Great Falls mayor and council member Donald “Don” Eugene Camp passed away Monday after a brief illness, at MUSC Lancaster, according to an obituary.

Camp, 80, served four years on the Great Falls Town Council and served a four year term as mayor.

Camp served as a historian to the council, Great Falls clerk-treasurer Julie Blackwell said. He had worked in the textile mills in Chester County and knew all of the history of the mills.

“He knew all the facts about Great Falls from the past, and he was our go-to person for history,” she said. “He was a very likable person. He will be greatly missed.”

Glinda Coleman, executive director of the Great Falls Home Town Association said: “I always have admired Mr. Camp for his knowledge of the history of Great Falls. He could tell us just about anything we needed to know about the textile mills.”

Coleman remembered Camp attending a history event at Great Falls Middle School and teaching the students about the history of the town.

“He really loved Great Falls, and had a lot of interesting stories,” she said. “He’ll be missed by the community a lot.”

Chester County Councilman Mike Vaughn told The Herald that Camp “loved Great Falls. He knew the history of textiles like no other. He worked hard for Great Falls. And he will be sorely missed.”

Camp is survived by his wife of more than 54 years, Norma Jean Smith Camp; one daughter, Allison Brooks (Hal); one granddaughter, Angelina Brooks; nephews, David Camp and Charles Camp; and several grandnephews, nieces and cousins, according to the obituary.

No public memorials are taking place at this time.