York County woman dies in house fire after she was unable to escape

A York County woman died in a house fire after she was unable to escape during the flames, officials said.

Rebecca Bonner, 71, died late Tuesday in the fire on Orr Road near McConnells, said Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner.

Bonner was found dead near the back door by deputies and firefighters, according to an incident report from the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies helped McConnells Volunteer Fire Department firefighters try and control the fire, the report stated. Firefighters from Chester County and Sharon assisted.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The fire remains under investigation by the coroner and the York County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fatal fire is the second in York County in April. On April 10, two men were killed in a fire in Fort Mill.