The city of Chester has been gifted the closed YMCA building. It will need up to $2 million in repairs.

The city of Chester has been gifted the Chester County YMCA of Upper Palmetto, according to a news release.

A week ago the YMCA handed over the keys to the building, which closed operations in December. The gift includes the building, equipment, furnishings and property, the release said.

The YMCA, which was the only location in Chester, closed in December 2020 along with sites in Fort Mill, Lake Wylie and York. The Chester building was “past its useful age,” according to a release at the time.

Now, the building will reopen as a recreation center, the release said.

A timetable has not been set, Olivia Chamblee, representative for the YMCA of Upper Palmetto, said.

The YMCA will continue to sponsor programs with the city of Chester and partner with them in this venture, Chamblee said.

“We look forward to this partnership and a chance to serve the Chester community,” Chamblee said.

After the building’s closure, an ad hoc committee was developed by the city to facilitate the city’s acquisition of the building and discuss funding.

Chair of the ad hoc committee, Susan Kovas, said the closure of the building was a huge blow to Chester County and the city of Chester.

““It contributed so much to our city. We had senior and veterens who used the pool for physical therapy, the basketball court, the gym, it saved a lot of kids, gave them something to do,” she said.

“So (the acquisition) is just a huge win for the city,” she said.

Repairs needed

The city conducted two reports to assess costs of repairing the YMCA building. It found that the building has damages that will cost up to $2 million, Kovas said.

While the biggest repair the building needs is a new roof, City Councilwoman Angela Douglas said, it also will need repairs to windows, ventilation systems, and walls. The city also will need to upgrade plumbing and floors.

Plans to reopen move forward

However, the building is in good enough condition to open to the public soon, because the damages do not make the building dangerous.

“The building is not unsafe,” Kovas said.

The city will involve the public in a naming contest, Kovas said.

“Hopefully some school children will get involved. We don’t want to call it the YMCA,” she said.

Through the ad hoc committee, the city hopes to develop an advisory group of interested citizens to create a fundraising plan, she said.

“We would like some businesses to get involved with us who feel like it would be good to have access to the building,” she said.

The city also has applied for grants to supply the repair money.