Tornado, hail, wind up to 45 MPH possible in York, Chester, Lancaster as storm nears

York County, SC

A tornado is possible along with damaging winds and hail the size of quarters as storms are expected to pass through York, Chester and Lancaster counties Monday afternoon, officials said

The National Weather Service said a first batch of wind and ran could hit western York County early in the afternoon. Winds could reach 45 MPH, officials said. An advisory was sent out for western York County through the city of York.

The area affected includes northern and western York County including Blacksburg and Kings Mountain Military park northwest of Clover.

Through the afternoon, enough instability and wind shear will be present south and east of Interstate 85 for some storms to become severe, weather officials said.

“The stronger storms will produce damaging wind gusts and hail the size of quarters or larger,” the weather service said in a statement. “An isolated tornado will also be possible.“

Emergency Management officers in York and Lancaster counties advised residents to monitor the weather.

Periods of rain with possible storms are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday before the late week weather clears, forecasters said.

Check back for updates on this developing story

