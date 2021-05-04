Community

2,000+ without power as ‘strong thunderstorm’ in York County brings hail, 50 MPH winds

National Weather Service.
Rock Hill, SC

More than 2,000 customers in York County and Rock Hill lost electrical power Tuesday as a “strong thunderstorm” hit with the potential of 50 miles per hour winds and pea-sized hail, officials said.

Duke Energy reported more than 1,200 customers in York County without service at 3:34 p.m., according to the utility’s outage map.

The City of Rock Hill Utilities outage map showed 814 customers without power.

York Electric Cooperative did not show any customers without service.

York County Emergency Management said in a statement Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Tega Cay and eastern York County are impacted.

Rain was falling at 3:30 p.m. and thunder could be heard throughout York County.

A tree fell in the road on U.S. 321 at Devinney Road south of York, said Chuck Haynes, York County Emergency Management Director.

The area is under a storm watch until 4:30 p.m.

Officials are still checking to see if damage to a farm Monday afternoon near Clover was a tornado or storm winds.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

