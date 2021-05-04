New faces to join Chester City Council after Tuesday’s election. Here’s who won.

Four new members will join the Chester City Council.

The city of Chester will see four new faces on the city council after Tuesday’s election.

Each elected council member will serve a four-year term. Each ward has two representatives, making up a council plus a ninth vote coming from Chester Mayor Wanda Stringfellow.

This election, seats were available in all four city wards.

Here are the results.

Ward 1

In Ward 1, two seats were open. One “unexpired” seat was left empty when William “Budda” Killian, who was elected to the Chester County council in November.

Killian’s unexpired seat was won by Wade A. Young. Young received 45.4% of the vote, Kim T. Chisholm received 41.7% of the vote, and Jeff Fowler received 12.9% of the vote.

The other seat will be filled by Tabatha M. Strother, ousting incumbent Susan Kovas. Kovas received 49.6% of the vote; Strother received 50.4% of the vote.

Ward 2

Dana Peay, a newcomer to the council, ran for the Ward 2 seat unopposed.

She will serve alongside Councilwoman TaTanish Campbell, whose term ends in May 2023.

Ward 3

In Ward 3, Danielle Hughes won the election with 67.7% of the vote. Her opponent Ken Lebbon received 32.3% of the vote.

Councilwoman Annie Reid will continue to serve Ward 3 through May 2023.

Ward 4

Robbie King-Boyd will return to her Ward 4 seat, which she won in a special election in October. King-Boyd received 50.5% of the vote, while Harvey Bernard Heath won 49.5%.

Councilwoman Carlos William will continue to serve Ward 4 through May 2023.

Turnout at the Chester Elections Office, which serves as the polling location for Ward 3, was slow this morning, according to Chester Supervisor of Elections Karen Roach.

Representatives from the Ward 1, 2 and 4 precincts also said that turnout was low. Robin Chisholm, poll manager at the Ward 4 precinct, said she saw a slight increase around 4 p.m. as voters got off of work.

“It should be a bigger deal,” said a representative at the Ward 1 precinct, as two or three people at a time came in to vote. One poll worker guessed that the day’s weather, which included strong wind and rain, might have deterred voters.