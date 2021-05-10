Morning traffic: Heavy volume rush hour on half capacity York County I-77 bridge

Traffic cameras on Interstate 77 and alternate routes showed a heavy volume of traffic for the first Monday morning commute where the interstate bridge is at half capacity.

Backups are expected through the next two weeks, especially during rush hour in the morning and afternoon, as crews replace the southbound lanes bridge deck. Southbound I-77 traffic has been detoured onto the northbound bridge.

Two lanes of traffic on the northbound bridge are running north, and two lanes are running south.

S.C. Department of Transportation cameras set up near the bridge and on alternate route U.S. 21 showed heavy traffic around 7 a.m Monday on both I-77 and U.S. 21 bridges over the river.

Traffic appeared to be moving in both areas, according to the camera feeds.

The S.C. Highway Patrol Web site did not show any incidents on I-77 or U.S. 21 Monday morning as of 7 a.m.

One incident to assist a motorist was reported on I-77 northbound around mile marker 88, about five miles north of the construction between Fort Mill and the North Carolina state line with Charlotte, according to the Web site.

Tomorrow will be a true test of the traffic woes. I77 and the alternate routes should experience delays and backups. Leave early, adjust your commute times, or avoid the area if you can. Many are being affected by this repair so be patient and alert in the work zone. pic.twitter.com/I81ahxcJ02 — Rock Hill PD (@rockhillpd) May 9, 2021

Rock Hill Police Department officials urged drivers starting Sunday night that Monday’s commute would be difficult and a “true test” of the traffic in the area.

“I77 and the alternate routes should experience delays and backups,” Rock Hill police said in a Twitter message Sunday about Monday’s traffic. “Leave early, adjust your commute times, or avoid the area if you can. Many are being affected by this repair so be patient and alert in the work zone.”

Monday morning’s rush hour commute was the first weekday morning where the lanes had been shifted completely after the shift was finished Friday.

The southbound lane closure runs through May 24, DOT officials said.

Check heraldonline.com for updates on traffic through the length of the bridge project.