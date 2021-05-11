Gas stations running dry in York, Chester and Lancaster counties

Gas stations this week have fallen prey to panic buying due to the ongoing fuel crunch that the shutting down of the Colonial Pipeline caused.

With the temporary shutdown of the Colonial pipeline affecting gas delivery in South Carolina, gas stations across York, Chester and Lancaster, SC, counties are running out.

At 3:30 Tuesday, York County gas stations were low on supply. QuikTrip on Cherry Road in Rock Hill had sold out of gas. A representative said they are not sure when they will have more. QuikTrip on Anderson Road had only diesel fuel available. 7-Eleven on Cherry Road still had some gas, though employees weren’t sure how long it would last and pointed to long lines.

Chester and Lancaster county were running dry as well.

Circle K on J.A. Cochran Bypass in Chester had only premium and diesel. Shell on Lancaster Street in Chester was out of gas. Citgo on North Main Street in Lancaster was completely out; so were Exxon on Main Street and Gulf on Pageland Highway.

Gasbuddy, which updates fuel prices online based on real-time data from gas stations, showed that prices in York County ranged from $2.57 to $2.67, while prices in both Chester and Lancaster were from $2.70 to $2.73.

Officials have warned the public not to panic.

“My office has been in constant contact with the Office of Regulatory Staff regarding the temporary shutdown... we stand ready to take any additional action that may be necessary,” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted. “Because our state is currently under a state of emergency, transportation waivers and price gouging laws are in effect to facilitate fuel delivery and protect consumers.

“There is no need to rush to top off your gas tanks or hoard gas - the pipeline is expected to resume operations by the end of the week.”

There is not a true shortage, just a “crunch” in gas delivery, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Tuesday. North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Southern Virginia are experiencing the worst interruptions because they typically rely on Colonial for fuel, she said.