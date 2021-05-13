Community

FCC offering discounts on broadband connection and computers. Here’s how to sign up

ROCK HILL, SC

The Federal Communications Commission has launched The Emergency Broadband Benefit program. The program will provide monthly discounts for broadband service and a one time discount to purchase computers.

The program is designed to “help families and households struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the FCC. The agency aims to “connect eligible households to jobs, critical healthcare services, virtual classrooms and more,” as many jobs and services have gone virtual during the pandemic.

The benefits

Eligible households will receive a discount up to $50 per month for broadband service, according to the FCC website. Households on tribal, or native American, lands receive more — up to $75 per month.

Eligible households also will receive a one-time discount of $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers. The household must contribute more than $10 but less than $50 to the purchasing price.

How to sign up

To sign up for the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, there are three steps. First, check your eligibility. Second, you must fill out an application and all necessary documents. Third, you must find a participating broadband connector near you.

Who is eligible?

According to the FCC, households must meet one of the following criteria to receive assistance:

How to apply?

What providers are participating?

You can find the list of providers by searching Emergency Broadband Benefit providers on the FCC website. Select your state and you will be taken to a list of providers who are participating. The list also shows if the provider is offering mobile service or fixed service and if they are part of the discounted technology program.

Make sure the provider serves your local area. Then contact the provider and ask to set up an Emergency Broadband Benefit plan.

Broadband providers who want to participate in this program still can apply. Eligibility guidelines and directions on applying can be found on the FCC website under “Telecommunications Access Policy Division.”

Profile Image of Tobie Nell Perkins
Tobie Nell Perkins
Tobie Nell Perkins works for the Herald in partnership with Report For America, a national nonprofit geared toward saving local news. She covers Chester County, the Catawba Indian Nation and general assignments. Tobie graduated from the University of Florida and has won awards for her stories from the Society of Professional Journalists and the Florida Society of News Editors.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service