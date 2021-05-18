Community
Chester County schools delayed; deputy returns fire at suspect who shot first
Chester County schools were delayed two hours Tuesday morning during a police manhunt after an armed suspect shot at sheriff’s deputies, officials said.
Residents of Richburg off S.C. 9 near Lewisville schools, close to Interstate 77, have been asked by Chester County Sheriff’s Office deputies to lock their doors and stay inside. There are a high school, middle school, and elementary school nearby.
The Chester County School District issued the delay.
Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey told reporters one deputy returned fire at the suspect after the suspect shot at two deputies.
Neither deputy was hurt, Dorsey said.
It is unclear of the suspect was hit when deputies returned fire, Dorsey told reporters near the scene.
A picture of a damaged patrol vehicle provided by the sheriff’s office to The Herald showed a bullet hole in the windshield of the sheriff SUV. Two police vehicles were damaged, Suskin said.
Grant Suskin, spokesman for the sheriff’s office, identified the suspect as Tyler Donnet Terry, 27, of Chester County. Tyler was the passenger in the car during the chase, Suskin said.
As of 9 a.m. Terry remained uncaught, Suskin said.
S.C. 9, the main east-west highway in Chester County that intersects with I-77, remains blocked as deputies, State Law Enforcement Division agents, S.C Highway Patrol troopers, and police from York and Lancaster counties assist in the manhunt, officials said.
The search location includes several wooded areas and extends to large industrial areas nearby, officials said.
The incident started before midnight off Edgeland Road in Richburg near Exit 65 of I-77, according to Grant Suskin, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
A woman in the vehicle was taken into custody but a man in the vehicle fired at deputies before fleeing, officials said.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
