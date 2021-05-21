Rock Hill’s proposed budget will include a rise in 1 utility bill, but no tax hike

The city of Rock Hill is one step closer to finalizing its new budget.

City Council held two budget workshops — one at the end of April and one earlier this month — to review the proposed 2021/22 budget, which totals $262,888,695. That’s a $7 million increase over last year’s budget.

The proposed budget wouldn’t increase property taxes. However, it does propose one utility increase -- a $1.40 hike in wastewater rates to cover improvements at the city’s wastewater plant. The monthly residential wastewater rate for 6,000 gallons during last year was $45.23, according to a presentation from the the April 29 workshop.

The budget does not include an increase in electric or water rates, nor is there an increase in the sanitation rate.

“The city’s tax rate of 93.5 mils has remained flat for many years — with our last property tax increase being in 2006,” Mayor John Gettys wrote in public letter. “We have been able to maintain our high‐quality services to residents and businesses with low rates due to two major factors — strong financial management and balanced growth.”

When the city released the 2020/21 fiscal year budget of $255,870,494 the report proposed a 2021/22 budget of $262,485,905. The current proposal for the fiscal year, July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, exceeds that amount by $402,790.

The newly-proposed budget is based on the city’s three-year strategic plan, centered on “serving, engaging and growing.” The plan is influenced by input from the citizen survey and council review, the proposal says.

Under hospitality tax fund projects, the proposed budget accounts for $120,000 to fund construction of a covered walkway at University Center.

The budget also to includes $125,000 to fund bid fees for the 2024 BMX World Championships. A grant would match $100,000 to fund the redesign to the city’s BMX Supercross Track in preparation for the championship, the proposal says.

Council will host a public hearing on the budget on May 24 at 6 p.m. More information about the city’s proposed budget can be found online here.