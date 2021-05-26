Woman in pair’s alleged killing spree in SC, Missouri charged with murder in York

The woman accused of roles in what law enforcement officials describe as crime-spree murders in Chester, S.C., and Missouri is now charged with murder in the city of York, officials said.

York, S.C., police received a signed arrest warrant Wednesday that charges Adrienne Roshea Simpson, 33, of Myrtle Beach, with murder in connection with the May 2 shooting death of Thomas Hardin, said York Police Chief Andy Robinson.

Adrienne Simpson Chester County Sheriff's Office

Simpson had previously been charged with accessory to murder in Hardin’s death, records show. Her co-defendant, Tyler Donnet Terry, 26, of Chester County, also is charged with murder in Hardin’s death.

Simpson was charged with murder as part of the ongoing investigation, said York Police Lt. Kevin Hoffman, the lead detective in the Hardin investigation. The murder warrant states Simpson is charged because of evidence collected in the case, plus statements made by Simpson and Terry, Hoffman said.

The accessory to murder charge against Simpson has been dropped.

A murder conviction in South Carolina carries 30 years to life in prison.

Terry and Simpson are charged with murder in Chester County in the shooting death of Eugene Simpson, Adrienne Simpson’s husband. Eugene Simpson’s body was found in a ditch May 19.

Tyler Donnet Terry Chester County Sheriff's Office

Two suspects, two counties, two murders

It remains unclear whether Simpson’s defense lawyer in her pending Chester County cases will be assigned her York case.

Geoff Dunn of Rock Hill, Simpson’s lawyer in Chester County where she is charged with murder and other crimes, said he will investigate the new charge against Simpson along with the other pending charges.

“I will ensure that my client’s Constitutional rights are protected,” Dunn said Wednesday.

B.J Barrowclough, 16th Circuit Public Defender, said his office will monitor the case to see if the office is assigned to defend Simpson or Terry. York and Chester counties are in different judicial circuits.

Simpson and Terry remain in the Chester County jail without bond.

Simpson was captured May 18 after a police chase in Chester County where Terry allegedly shot at Chester County Sheriff’s deputies.

Terry fled on foot after the chase and was caught Monday in Chester County after a six-day manhunt.

Terry was denied bond Tuesday on Chester County charges that include one count of murder, 11 counts of attempted murder, burglary and weapons charges.

Missouri charges

The pair also are charged with two murders and other violations related to three shootings in St. Louis County, Mo., that happened on May 15, police and prosecutors said.