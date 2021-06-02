Community

Pedestrian killed trying to cross I-77 on foot in York County, trooper says

York County, SC

A pedestrian who was crossing Interstate 77 on foot in York County was killed late Tuesday after being struck by two vehicles, officials said.

The person was moving east to west across northbound I-77 near the Dave Lyle Boulevard at Exit 79 in Rock Hill around 9 p.m., said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the S.C. Highway Patrol. The person was first struck by an 18-wheeler truck and then by a car, Bolt said.

The pedestrian died at the scene, Bolt said.

The driver of the truck and the driver of the car were not hurt, Bolt said.

The name of the person killed has not been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.

Police from the highway patrol, York County Sheriff’s Office and Rock Hill responded along with other emergency responders.

The pedestrian fatality is the 58th in South Carolina in 2021, according to the South Carolina officials.

In 2021, 20 people have been killed on highways in York County, according to statistics from the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

The collision remains under investigation by the highway patrol and coroner’s office.

