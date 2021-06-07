New subdivisions, retail sites and school impact fees decisions loom in Lancaster Co.

Lancaster County

New home subdivisions and retail sites continue to pop up in Lancaster County, along with new charges on most new Indian Land residential construction.

The county planning commission will meet June 15. Along with a variety of subdivision, rezoning and related requests, the group will take up possible school impact fees. A study has been completed that shows the county could add about $8,200 to the cost of a new home, even more for an apartment.

Both the land use requests and impact fee decision ultimately go to Lancaster County Council. First, each gets a recommendation for or against from the planning commission.

Here are the items the planning group will hear when it meets June 15:

▪ Carolina Ventures plans to put a new subdivision at the intersection of Van Wyck and Griffin roads, south of Sun City. Plans for the 152-acre property include 281 homes. About 45 acres would be left as open space.

The project would include a new eastbound right turn lane, restriping and sign changes at U.S. 521 and Van Wyck Road. Southbound left turn lanes would be added both at Griffin Road and the subdivision site on Van Wyck. The Van Wyck and Griffin intersection would be upgraded to improve safety. The Vantage Apartments, a nearby project, is responsible for further improvements at U.S. 521 and Van Wyck.

Submitted subdivision plans show several entrances, with homes along three cul-de-sac roads. An amenity area with a clubhouse and pool is listed, as is a separate park on the opposite end of the property. Most of the open space sits at the center of the property.

County planners recommend approval of the project.

▪ The owner of 49 acres at 2417 Lynwood Drive wants to rezone 10 of those acres to allow a new 12,000-square-foot event venue. The site is vacant. Current zoning allows for an event venue half that size. The proposed venue site would be to the rear of the property, with access from a 22-foot wide gravel driveway off Lynwood.

County planning staff recommends against the change. It doesn’t fit, per the staff report, with the character of the area that’s mainly homes and agricultural buildings.

▪ The owner of almost two acres near the Pageland Highway and Rocky River Road intersection wants to rezone the property to allow for a 10,000-square-foot retail building. Millstar LLC owns the site. There are two vacant commercial structures and an occupied home there that don’t meet current zoning. There also is vacant farm land. A land swap with the rezoning would allow current and planned uses to fit the zoning. County planning staff doesn’t know what retail use will come, per its report, but recommends in favor of the rezoning.

▪ Owners of almost 33 acres on Charlotte Highway want to rezone them from residential to general business use. A specific business hasn’t been noted to county planners.

There are two homes, smaller structures and an abandoned store on the site now. Other parts are wooded. The site is near Shiloh Unity Road. County staff recommends against the change, noting it would be better tied to a specific development agreement between property owner and county.

Planners note the crossroads of Charlotte Highway and Shiloh Unity Road is of particular interest to developers. There was a recent request to rezone property near Lancaster Motor Speedway, and a pending assisted living facility on Health Care Drive. There are multiple properties for sale, plus the Space Saver Storage expansion plan (in a separate agenda item).

▪ More than five acres at 10925 Pettus Farm Road is up for rezoning to a more dense residential land use. The property is expected to be included in a yet-unsubmitted new subdivision plan in the Sugar Creek area. That larger property is owned by the Pettus family.

The smaller property up for rezoning now has a home but is mostly wooded. It’s near several recently approved residential subdivisions, but only has access from the gravel Pettus Farm Road connected to Barberville Road. Likely upgrades need for the larger project will be paving of Pettus Farm Road and a westbound right turn lane along Barberville and Pettus roads.

County planning staff recommends in favor of the current rezoning.

▪ The owner of 2329 and 2347 Charlotte Highway wants to rezone both sites, more than 13 acres total, to allow a business expansion. S&KB properties would expand the adjacent Space Saver Storage business. There are two home sites there now. One is largely wooded. County planning staff recommends in favor the of the change.

▪ The owner of two properties at Fort Mill Highway and Kohut Drive in Indian Land wants to rezone them from residential to general business use. The plan is to sell the properties. The sites combine for almost two acres. Planning staff recommends in favor of rezoning.

▪ Pavilion Development Company wants a conditional use permit to allow auto maintenance and repair on less than an acre near the Charlotte Highway and Shelley Mullis Road intersection. County planning staff recommends in favor of it.

▪ The owner of almost two acres at 585 Monroe Highway wants to rezone the home site to residential, bringing the home in line with county zoning. The home was built in 1962. The zoning upgrade is needed to make upgrades at the home, by the new owner.