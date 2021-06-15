Wine giant set to start building its first East Coast facility in Chester County, SC

The facility is expected to bring economic progress to Chester.

Construction of a California wine giant’s facility in Chester County, SC, will begin Wednesday. State officials say the project is a significant step toward revitalizing a poor former mill town.

Gov. Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Department of Commerce announced Tuesday E&J Gallo Winery, the largest family-owned winery in the United States, is officially coming to the small Chester town of Fort Lawn.

The facility will provide bottling and canning as well as warehousing and distribution. It is the company’s first facility on the east coast.

The project is on track to be completed by October of 2022, a press release from the South Carolina Department of Commerce said.

The facility will be on 650 acres between Lancaster Highway and Catawba Creek Road, said Robert Long, Chester economic development director.

Gallo has invested $423 million in the project, which is estimated to create 496 new jobs over the next eight years.

Transforming Chester County

According to census data, 17.7% of citizens in Chester County live in poverty, compared to the United States average of 10.5%. Employment in Chester dropped 8% from 2019 to 2020, data shows.

“Gallo’s $423 million investment and the 496 new jobs in Chester County will transform the region,” SC Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said in a statement Tuesday.

Lawmakers and local officials believe this project will bring economic progress all over Chester County.

“Fort Lawn is one of those communities that was hit hard by the textile mills,” Long said, which is the story in most towns in Chester County. The small town, which was chosen for its proximity to railroads, will benefit greatly from this new venture, he said. “This is a once in a decade project.”

McMaster said in a press release that the “Gallo’s investment will transform Chester County and contribute greatly to South Carolina’s economic prosperity. Creating a business environment in which world-class brands can grow and thrive is critical to South Carolina’s long-term economic success, especially in our rural communities.

Fort Lawn Mayor Carlton Martin said the project is just what the town needed. “We are confident this will attract other companies to join in what is sure to be great things for the Fort Lawn community.”

Debate in the Legislature

In May, the governor signed into law a measure tweaking the state’s alcohol legislation, and green-lighting the Gallo project.

Representatives for Gallo had said they would not proceed with the project until the measure was passed, The State reported in March.

The legislation, will allow Gallo to open three off-site tasting rooms and sell customers up to six bottles of wine. The facility is required to close at 5:30 p.m. to avoid competition with local businesses.