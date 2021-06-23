Community

Rock Hill’s first-ever Pride festival will kick off this weekend. How to participate

Xakwon Harris and Ben Jackson dance at OutFest in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday, June 6, 2021. The festival took place in the Vista and hosted a drag competition.
Xakwon Harris and Ben Jackson dance at OutFest in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday, June 6, 2021. The festival took place in the Vista and hosted a drag competition. Joshua Boucher tglantz@thestate.com
ROCK HILL

Rock Hill will hold its first-ever Pride festival this weekend.

The four-day celebration, starting Thursday, will include local vendors, drag performances, karaoke and a Mr. and Ms. Rock Hill Pride Pageant. The Mercantile, on White Street, will host the festival.

The weekend’s first event, a March for Equality, will start Thursday at 7 p.m. Those wanting to participate should meet at Tattooed Brews for the march down East Main Street. Marchers will travel on East Main Street, Caldwell Street, East White Street and Dave Lyle Boulevard. After the walk, Tattooed Brews will host a karaoke night from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Friday, The Mercantile will throw its Allies in the Alley Cocktail Party at 6 p.m. Following the party, the 2021 Mr. and Ms. Rock Hill Pride Pageant will begin at 8 p.m. at The Hideaway, 405 E Baskins Rd. The pageant will involve four categories, including on-stage questions and talent. There will be a $30 entry fee.

Saturday has a full list of activities, including a disco night, comedy shows, baking and calligraphy classes and TikTok dance challenges. The first event, an outdoor festival, starts at 11 a.m. and the last one, a pride party, runs through 11 p.m.

The festival’s last day will commence with Charlotte-based Buff Faye’s Drag Brunch at the Kounter restaurant, 135 E Main St., starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Festival schedule

Thursday, June 24

Location: Tattooed Brews, 120 E Main St. in Rock Hill. For any questions or details, contact tattooedbrews@gmail.com.

Location: Tattooed Brews, 120 E Main St. in Rock Hill

Friday, June 25

Location: The Mercantile, 130 W White St. in Rock Hill. For any questions or details, contact INFO@cdmercantile.com.

Location: The Hideaway, 405 E Baskins Rd. in Rock Hill. There will be a $30 entry fee. For any questions or details, contact DJBearTrax@gmail.com.

Saturday, June 26

Location: The Mercantile, 130 W White St. in Rock Hill. There will be shaved ice, drag queens and live music.

Location: The Mercantile, 130 W White St. in Rock Hill.

Location: Carolina Brew Supply, 2429 Cherry Rd. in Rock Hill. There will be live music from the Charlotte-based band Courtney Lynn and Quinn.

Location: The Mercantile, 130 W White St. in Rock Hill. Participants will bake a Pride-themed cake. Tickets can be purchased online.

Location: Rock Hill Brewing Company, 121 Caldwell St. in Rock Hill.

Location: The Mercantile, 130 W White St. in Rock Hill. Tickets can be purchased online.

Location: Fountain Park, 300 E Main St. in Rock Hill. All ages are welcome.

Location: Sweet Tea Cafe, 125 Elk Ave. in Rock Hill

Location: The Hideaway, 405 E Baskins Rd. in Rock Hill. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the drag show starts at 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 27

Location: Kounter, 135 E Main St., Suite 101 in Rock Hill. The show starts at 12 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.

Location: Kounter, 135 E Main St., Suite 101 in Rock Hill. The show starts at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.

Profile Image of Cailyn Derickson
Cailyn Derickson
Cailyn Derickson is a city government and politics reporter for The Herald, covering York, Chester and Lancaster counties. Cailyn graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She has previously worked at The Pilot and The News and Observer.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service