Rock Hill’s first-ever Pride festival will kick off this weekend. How to participate

Rock Hill will hold its first-ever Pride festival this weekend.

The four-day celebration, starting Thursday, will include local vendors, drag performances, karaoke and a Mr. and Ms. Rock Hill Pride Pageant. The Mercantile, on White Street, will host the festival.

The weekend’s first event, a March for Equality, will start Thursday at 7 p.m. Those wanting to participate should meet at Tattooed Brews for the march down East Main Street. Marchers will travel on East Main Street, Caldwell Street, East White Street and Dave Lyle Boulevard. After the walk, Tattooed Brews will host a karaoke night from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Friday, The Mercantile will throw its Allies in the Alley Cocktail Party at 6 p.m. Following the party, the 2021 Mr. and Ms. Rock Hill Pride Pageant will begin at 8 p.m. at The Hideaway, 405 E Baskins Rd. The pageant will involve four categories, including on-stage questions and talent. There will be a $30 entry fee.

Saturday has a full list of activities, including a disco night, comedy shows, baking and calligraphy classes and TikTok dance challenges. The first event, an outdoor festival, starts at 11 a.m. and the last one, a pride party, runs through 11 p.m.

The festival’s last day will commence with Charlotte-based Buff Faye’s Drag Brunch at the Kounter restaurant, 135 E Main St., starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Festival schedule

Thursday, June 24

March for Equality, 7 p.m.

Location: Tattooed Brews, 120 E Main St. in Rock Hill. For any questions or details, contact tattooedbrews@gmail.com.

Show Your Pride Karaoke, 8 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Location: Tattooed Brews, 120 E Main St. in Rock Hill

Friday, June 25

Allies in the Alley Cocktail Party, 6 p.m.

Location: The Mercantile, 130 W White St. in Rock Hill. For any questions or details, contact INFO@cdmercantile.com.

2021 Mr. and Ms. Rock Hill Pride Pageant, 8 p.m.

Location: The Hideaway, 405 E Baskins Rd. in Rock Hill. There will be a $30 entry fee. For any questions or details, contact DJBearTrax@gmail.com.

Saturday, June 26

Outdoor Pride Festival, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Location: The Mercantile, 130 W White St. in Rock Hill. There will be shaved ice, drag queens and live music.

Shop like a Queen, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Location: The Mercantile, 130 W White St. in Rock Hill.

Pride Celebration at Carolina Brew Supply, 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Location: Carolina Brew Supply, 2429 Cherry Rd. in Rock Hill. There will be live music from the Charlotte-based band Courtney Lynn and Quinn.

Baking with Pride Workshop, 2:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Location: The Mercantile, 130 W White St. in Rock Hill. Participants will bake a Pride-themed cake. Tickets can be purchased online.

Rock Hill Brewing Company and Millstone’s Boogie Rights Disco Night, 4 p.m.

Location: Rock Hill Brewing Company, 121 Caldwell St. in Rock Hill.

Pride-Themed Brush Calligraphy Workshop, 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Location: The Mercantile, 130 W White St. in Rock Hill. Tickets can be purchased online.

#TheWalk TikTok Contest, 6 p.m.

Location: Fountain Park, 300 E Main St. in Rock Hill. All ages are welcome.

The Stud Duo Comedy Show, 8:30 p.m.

Location: Sweet Tea Cafe, 125 Elk Ave. in Rock Hill

Be You Rock Hill Pride Party, 11 p.m.

Location: The Hideaway, 405 E Baskins Rd. in Rock Hill. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the drag show starts at 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 27

Drag Brunch first show, 11 a.m.

Location: Kounter, 135 E Main St., Suite 101 in Rock Hill. The show starts at 12 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.

Drag Brunch second show, 2 p.m.

Location: Kounter, 135 E Main St., Suite 101 in Rock Hill. The show starts at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.