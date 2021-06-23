Retired Herald employee of 40 years, James Lowery dies at 84

James Lowery in the Herald press room, where he worked from 1959-1999.

James Lowery, 84, who worked in the press room at The Herald for 40 years, died Sunday.

Born June 18, 1937 in Chesterfield County to Paul and Edna Lowery, he lived in Rock Hill most of his life.

His son, Shawn Lowery, says his father first worked as a paper boy for The Herald before enlisting in the Air Force, where he worked on a base in Greenland. James Lowery returned to work in the press room, eventually becoming manager, at The Herald from 1959 until his retirement in 1999.

“He really loved his job,” Shawn Lowery remembered. “I always saw him go to work in a suit and tie. I’ve done very well based on his mentoring and him being a father.”

Lowery attended Emmett Scott High School, the first public school for Black students in Rock Hill. He graduated in 1955. The school closed in 1970.

He then attended York Technical College and Friendship College. He was also a deacon at First Hill Baptist Church.

“He never met a stranger, very personable, made friends really easy,” his son remembered.

James Lowery is survived by his son, Shawn Lowery, daughter Angela Kent; sisters Vernease Pyles; grandchildren Diana Lowery, Jonathan Lowery, Chris Lowery, Jordan Lowery, Tyler Kent, Kelsey Kent, Lael Lowery; and great-grandchildren Sicily Lowery, Elijah Lowery and Adrian Lowery.