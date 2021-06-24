Bond hearings held for men involved in Rock Hill arrest that led to protests

Bond was denied for Rickey Roderick Price Thursday morning in court. Price is one of two subjects charged by Rock Hill police Wednesday in connection with video-taped arrests that sparked protests after being shared on Faceboook.

The video posted online went viral and prompted hundreds to pack Rock Hill streets near the police station. Police say Price punched officers and tried to flee after a traffic stop.

That video was viewed 75,000 times on Facebook as of Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. and shared to the Rock Hill NAACP and Rock Hill Black Lives Matter chapter pages.

The video shows Price and his brother, Travis, being detained by police who used force to subdue them.

Bond was set at $1,087 for Travis Price.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.