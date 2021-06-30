Police ask for public’s help to find missing Clover, SC man with dementia

Police in Clover are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man with dementia, officials said.

Raymond Williams, 65, was last seen at 110 Mobley Street in Clover on Tuesday, said Capt. Logan McGarity of the Clover Police Department.

Williams was seen wearing black boots, brown pants, and a white T-shirt, McGarity said.

Williams has dementia, schizophrenia, and Alzheimer’s, McGarity said.

As of 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Clover police still had not located Williams, McGarity said.

Clover officers notified the York County Sheriff’s Office, city of York police, agencies in nearby Gaston County, N.C., and other law enforcement agencies, McGarity said.

Clover is a few miles south of the Gaston County line and west of Lake Wylie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clover Police Department at 803-222-9494.