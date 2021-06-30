Rock Hill leaders ask for public unity and patience after arrest of 2 Black men

Black civil rights and religious leaders stood with Rock Hill’s white mayor and police chief Wednesday to urge public unity and patience as South Carolina officials investigate the use of force on June 23 in the arrest of two African-American brothers.

The arrests of Ricky Price and Travis Price sparked three days of race-related protests after video of the incident surfaced online.

The group gathered Wednesday at Fountain Park in downtown Rock Hill for an afternoon news conference, a week after the video of the arrests went viral across America. The private video, released on Facebook after the arrests, has been shared more than 100,000 times.

The State Law Enforcement Division took over the investigation June 24 after protests stunned the city, stopped traffic in some areas and led to confrontations with Rock Hill police in riot gear. The protests were broadcast nationwide in the media and online.

Call for patience, unity

Rock Hill NAACP President Norma Gray said the investigation needs to move more quickly but asked the public to be patient, and allow religious and civil rights leaders, including herself, to work with city police and politicians.

Police officials have not released officer dash cam and body cam video of the arrests.

Gray, who has seen two of the videos, said they show a volatile scene that is clearly disturbing. But she urged the public to allow SLED to investigate.

Gray, S.C. NAACP religious delegate Dorene Bouler of Rock Hill, former Rock Hill NAACP President Dr. Jacques Days, and other civil rights and religious leaders said they demand accountability but want the process be done properly. Gray said she trusts the investigation will be done right.

“You can’t build trust where there isn’t trust,” Gray said.

Bouler said the arrests and protests shook the city.

“We were rocked last week by the arrests of the Price brothers,” Bouler said.

Protests happened in downtown Rock Hill June 23, 24 and 25. Eleven people were arrested.

But Bouler asked people to allow the system to fully investigate.

Lester McCorn, president of Clinton College, a historically Black school in Rock Hill, said Wednesday it is vital to keep the public informed but the public has to respect the process to ensure all questions are answered.

“We all want accountability,” McCorn said.

Leaders urged the formation of an inter-racial, interdenominational religious/civic group to be a stronger voice for action and accountability in the city.

One incident, conflicting viewpoints

Police said Rickey Price, traveling alone, made an improper lane change June 23. After Price, who police said was known to police from previous arrests and incidents, was pulled over by Rock Hill and federal agents June 23, he is seen on video being beaten.

Police said they found crack cocaine, marijuana, and an illegal gun in Ricky Price’s car. He was also out on bail for pending felony drug charges from 2020 and has previous drug and weapons convictions, records show.

Police said Ricky Price punched officers after his handcuffs were taken off so he could give jewelry to his brother.

Travis Price arrived later and became involved when he saw the arrest and went to get his brother’s jewelry. Police say Travis Price was belligerent and pushed officers. But his lawyers, Justin Bamberg and Montrio Belton, say video shows Travis Price complied with police, but still was attacked and choked.

A second surveillance video taken outside the store released Monday by Travis Price’s lawyers appears to show him being choked and taken to the ground by police, but does not show him pushing police. Travis Price is charged with misdemeanor hindering police.

Bamberg and Belton demanded the hindering police charge be dropped, but it has not been dismissed.

The two officers seen applying punches and force against Ricky Price have been placed on administrative leave.

Investigation continues

The police department is under no legal restrictions not to release the videos.

Rock Hill Police Department Chief Chris Watts and Mayor John Gettys both attended Wednesday’s news conference. Watts said SLED and prosecutors have asked that the videos not be released so that witnesses can be found and interviewed.

“It’s all still under investigation,” Watts said.

When asked by The Herald to release the names of the officers involved in the incident, Watts declined.

“It’s under investigation,” Watts said.

Gettys, a lawyer by profession, said in response to a question from The Herald that the police videos should not be released until all witnesses have a chance to be interviewed by SLED agents.

Gettys said he understands the public wants the police videos released, but the proper course is to wait.

“We all want to get to truth of the matter,” Gettys said. “We will all be better off for it in the end.”

What’s next?

Travis Price was released on bail June 24. No date has been set for his trial on the misdemeanor hindering police charge.

Rickey Price remains in the York County jail without bond after he was charged with felony drug and weapons violations and a misdemeanor for the improper lane change. He was denied bail June 24 in court by a Rock Hill city judge.

Ricky Price can seek another bond hearing in front of a South Carolina Circuit Court judge, but no date has been set.