Traffic alert: Fatal crash blocks I-77 north near NC state line; backups for miles

Interstate 77 northbound in York County is blocked south of the North Carolina state line after a fatal crash, officials said.

The crash happened Wednesday morning near mile marker 89, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

All four northbound lanes are blocked.

Northbound traffic is being detoured to exit I-77 at Gold Hill Road Exit 88 in Fort Mill to U.S. 21, Miller said. Drivers can return to I-77 north at Exit 90, Miller said.

York County, I-77 North bound is blocked due to a Fatal collision near the 89 mile marker. Detour is “exit 88 to US 21 then back to I-77”. Use caution and avoid the area if possible! pic.twitter.com/aOp3she5GL — Trooper Gary SCHP (@SCHP_Troop4) July 7, 2021

Traffic cameras from the S.C. Department of Transportation show I-77 northbound traffic backed up more than five miles.

U.S. 21 north between S.C. 160 and Carowinds Boulevard has very heavy traffic because of the detoured vehicles, emergency officials said.

More than 100,000 vehicles each day travel the busy stretch of I-77 between Rock Hill and Charlotte, DOT statistics show.

It remains unclear when the highway will re-open.

Check back for updates on this developing story.