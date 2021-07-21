Smoke in York, Chester, Lancaster, SC sky? Yes — it came from as far as California

Yes, in some areas of York, Chester and Lancaster counties, there is smoke in the air from what officials say are wildfires.

No, the fires aren’t local.

Not even close.

The smoke has been carried by the Jet Stream across America from wildfires in several western states including California and Oregon, weather officials said.

That smoke is now in the Carolinas after covering areas in the northeast United States the last few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Haze from western wildfires is beginning to show up across the forecast area. These images are from Banner Elk and near Charlotte. #ncwx #cltwx pic.twitter.com/i4epXY2PMa — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) July 21, 2021

There have been some local reports of people calling emergency offices about the smoke, said Ed Darby, Chester County Emergency Management Director.

“If you smell it real close, there is just a whiff of the fire smell in the air,” Darby said. “And in some spots there is already a little haze in the air.”

Darby said He talked to S.C. Emergency Management officials Wednesday afternoon and the threat to air quality remains low, but could bother people with asthma or other chronic respiratory conditions.

“Those people pre-disposed to those health conditions could have some discomfort,” Darby said.

Chuck Haynes, York County Emergency Management Director, said it is important the public know there are no wildfires burning locally.

“People may be seeing some haze or smoke, but it’s not from any fires here,” Haynes said.

Officials will continue to monitor weather and emergency reports statewide and issue any alerts if needed for persons with health conditions, Haynes said.

Forecasters with the weather service and other outlets such as The Herald’s news partner, WBTV, and WCNC-TV in Charlotte said hazy conditions from the smoke from the west coast are expected to continue Thursday and Friday.