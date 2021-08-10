Community
Fort Mill, playing as the South Carolina All-Stars, just won the DYB World Series
The Fort Mill coach pitch all-stars are now World Series champs.
The 10U team made up of players from the town recreation league wrapped up the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series on Tuesday night with a win against Virginia. Fort Mill, playing as the South Carolina All-Stars, finished the 11-state tournament undefeated.
The Fort Mill team won district, state and the World Series tournaments without a loss.
South Carolina beat Virginia 4-0 in the championship game. Earlier Tuesday, Fort Mill eliminated Tennessee with a 8-0 win.
With a 7-0 World Series record, the Fort Mill squad completed all level all-star play with a record of 17-0.
