Fort Mill, playing as the South Carolina All-Stars, just won the DYB World Series

The Fort Mill coach pitch all-stars are now World Series champs.

The 10U team made up of players from the town recreation league wrapped up the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series on Tuesday night with a win against Virginia. Fort Mill, playing as the South Carolina All-Stars, finished the 11-state tournament undefeated.

The Fort Mill team won district, state and the World Series tournaments without a loss.

South Carolina beat Virginia 4-0 in the championship game. Earlier Tuesday, Fort Mill eliminated Tennessee with a 8-0 win.

With a 7-0 World Series record, the Fort Mill squad completed all level all-star play with a record of 17-0.

