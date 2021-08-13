Sheriff probe underway after fire at Lancaster County SC jail, officials say

Sheriff deputies in Lancaster County are investigating after a fire inside the county jail Thursday night, officials said.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no one was hurt, said Doug Barfield, spokesman for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. One inmate was treated by EMS for injuries that appear to be not related to the fire, Barfield said.

The fire is believed to have been started around 8:30 p.m. with some paper in an inmate common area, Barfield said. Deputies have surveillance video and are investigating how the fire started and who was responsible, Barfield said.

The jail did not require evacuation and there is no change in use of the detention center, Barfield said.

South Carolina law requires the sheriff’s office to operate the county detention center. The jail usually houses more than 100 inmates who are in custody pending trial or serving sentences of less than 90 days, according to county officials.

Law enforcement, several fire departments from Lancaster County and the city of Lancaster, and EMS responded to the jail, which is at 1941 Pageland Highway in the city of Lancaster.

Lancaster County Fire Marshal Mike Magette said the fire was small and contained quickly. Firefighters ventilated the jail, Magette said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.