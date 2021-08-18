Greenway founder Anne Springs Close, daughter hurt by falling tree limb in Fort Mill

Anne Springs Close and her daughter were hurt Monday on family property in Fort Mill when a tree limb fell on them, officials said.

Both had serious injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening, the statement said.

Anne Springs Close is the legendary founder of the York County greenway named in her honor.

The limb from a pecan tree fell on Anne Springs Close and Gracie Close on White Homestead property Monday afternoon, Anne Springs Close Greenway officials said in a written statement.

Both were transported to Atrium Health in Charlotte, formerly known as Carolinas Medical Center, for treatment, officials said. That treatment remains ongoing and both are in stable condition, the statement said.

The White Homestead is on S.C. 160 in Fort Mill. Gracie Close is from Washington state, the statement said.

The statement from the greenway said:

Greenway officials said they will continue to provide updates at the greenway Web site.

Fort Mill Police Department Chief Bryan Zachary said police were made aware of the incident, and town fire department and other officials responded to the scene.

The Springs and Close families had textile mills in York, Chester, and Lancaster counties for decades.

The Fort Mill based nonprofit company Leroy Springs & Co. has more than 300 employees. It operates the Anne Springs Close Greenway, FLYERS afterschool program in area schools, the 400-acre Springmaid Mountain retreat and four golf courses in Fort Mill, Lancaster and Chester.

Anne Springs Close is the daughter of the late World War I flying ace Elliott White Springs. Anne Springs Close’s age was not released. An October 2017 article stated she was 91 years old at that time in 2017.

She has been a community benefactor and outdoor enthusiast throughout her life. The Anne Springs Close Greenway opened in 1995.

Check back for updates on this developing story.