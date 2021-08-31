Community
Missing SC child: Boy, 11, left Rock Hill home and has not been seen since, police say
Police in Rock Hill are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who left home Tuesday, officials said.
Na’Faaron Scott-Parker left his home near the intersection of Heckle Boulevard and Herlong Avenue Tuesday morning carrying a blue Puma book bag, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.
The child did not log on to his school computer for virtual classes Tuesday, Chavis said.
There was no indication of foul play as of noon Tuesday, Chavis said.
Rock Hill police put out a plea for the public’s help through social media on Facebook and Twitter.
Rock Hill police patrol and detectives are canvassing the area near where the child lives, Chavis said.
Anyone who sees Na’Faaron Scott-Parker is asked to call Rock Hill police.
Comments