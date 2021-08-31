Community

Missing SC child: Boy, 11, left Rock Hill home and has not been seen since, police say

Rock Hill, SC

Police in Rock Hill are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who left home Tuesday, officials said.

Na’Faaron Scott-Parker left his home near the intersection of Heckle Boulevard and Herlong Avenue Tuesday morning carrying a blue Puma book bag, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The child did not log on to his school computer for virtual classes Tuesday, Chavis said.

There was no indication of foul play as of noon Tuesday, Chavis said.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Rock Hill police put out a plea for the public’s help through social media on Facebook and Twitter.

Rock Hill police patrol and detectives are canvassing the area near where the child lives, Chavis said.

Anyone who sees Na’Faaron Scott-Parker is asked to call Rock Hill police.

Profile Image of Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service