Crossing guard at Fort Mill school hurt after being struck by car, police say

A crossing guard working outside a Fort Mill school was hurt Tuesday after she was struck by a car, officials said.

The female crossing guard, 67, was working outside River Trail Elementary School on the Fort Mill Parkway around 2:30 p.m. when the collision happened, said Chief Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department.

The name of the person hit by the car was not released. The guard was alert when police arrived and was transported to a hospital for medical treatment, Zachary said.

The area is near Catawba Ridge High School and across from the entrance to the Arden Mill neighborhood, Zachary said. No students were involved, Zachary said.

The guard was in the center lane that is used as a turn lane for school traffic when she was struck by a car driven by a woman, 80, Zachary said.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene, Zachary said.

As of Wednesday morning the collision remains under investigation and no citations or charges had been issued, Zachary said.

The guard works for a company that contracts with the Fort Mill school district, Zachary said.

Joe Burke, spokesman for the school district, confirmed crossing guards are contracted from a private company. Burke said parents at River Trail were sent a message from the school about the incident.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

