Extra security measures at Chester, SC school after Snapchat threat, sheriff says
Extra security measures are in place at Chester High School Tuesday morning after a Snapchat threat was discovered, sheriff officials said.
Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said a social media message was sent out overnight. Chester deputies are investigating and have implemented additional safety and security measures at the school, Dorsey said.
“Extra measures are in place to ensure safety while we investigate the origin of the message,” Dorsey said.
Details about the threat and message, and what specific security measures are applied, were not made public.
The sheriff’s office released a social media message on Facebook and Twitter about the threat to advise the public about additional security at the school.
The threat is the second at the school in a month.
In September an 18-year-old was charged by sheriff’s office deputies with conveying false information about a destructive device after a bomb threat was made.
Efforts to reach the Chester County School District Tuesday morning were unsuccessful.
