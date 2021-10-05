Extra security measures at Chester, SC school after Snapchat threat, sheriff says

One person was pronounced dead following a shooting in north Charlotte Monday afternoon, according to CMPD. No other details were released by the department. The Wichita Eagle

Extra security measures are in place at Chester High School Tuesday morning after a Snapchat threat was discovered, sheriff officials said.

Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said a social media message was sent out overnight. Chester deputies are investigating and have implemented additional safety and security measures at the school, Dorsey said.

“Extra measures are in place to ensure safety while we investigate the origin of the message,” Dorsey said.

Details about the threat and message, and what specific security measures are applied, were not made public.

We have been made aware of a threat made on Snapchat concerning Chester High School. We are investigating this matter and have taken additional precautions to ensure the safety of students and staff. — Chester County Sheriff's Office (@ChesterSheriff) October 5, 2021

The sheriff’s office released a social media message on Facebook and Twitter about the threat to advise the public about additional security at the school.

The threat is the second at the school in a month.

In September an 18-year-old was charged by sheriff’s office deputies with conveying false information about a destructive device after a bomb threat was made.

Efforts to reach the Chester County School District Tuesday morning were unsuccessful.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

