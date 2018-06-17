Fort Mill's Brewer twins trade the beach for Tiger stripes

A standout performance by Jessica and Anna Brewer at the 5A state track championship helped them vault to another level regarding their college choices.
Despite verbally committing to the College of Charleston to run track, the Brewer twins, recent graduates of Fort Mill High, switched their commitment to Clemson University and signed with the ACC school.
The sisters said they waited specifically to sign with Charleston until after the state meet to see how they would perform and to see if it would attract attention from any bigger schools. They did, with both Clemson and the University of South Carolina showing interest.
Jessica Brewer repeated as a state champion pole vaulter. In doing so, she became the first Fort Mill track athlete to repeat as a state champion in a single event and became just the third female from the school to win multiple track state titles in an individual event.
Anna Brewer ran well and finished second in her only event at the state meet in the 400-meter hurdles. After the meet, the twins spoke with Clemson about coming aboard after Anna’s private hurdle coach reached out to the school.
“We decided to go to Clemson because of the better competition and they have a really good vet school for me and a really good computer science school for Jess,” Anna said.
Both said they are ready for the challenge of competing in the ACC.
“I am confident that the competition at Clemson will make me a better pole vaulter, because it is a lot harder in the ACC and I am confident it will take me far,” Jessica said.
The Brewers have to report to the school later this month to finish paperwork to enroll and will start taking classes later this summer. Both girls say they feel like the competition their freshman year will push them to a new level.
Anna Brewer said she would like to get her time under a minute for the 400-meter hurdles and Jessica, who has a PR of 12’3” said she would like to clear 12’6” and 13 feet her freshman year.
