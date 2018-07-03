This week in Fort Mill history, in 1958: A traffic safety milestone is reached

1998
- The South Carolina House of Representatives passed a resolution commending the five-time State Champion Fort Mill High School tennis team for their hard work and accomplishments.
- The First Union Bank on Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill, was the victim of a robbery and the bank robbers were still at large.
- Fort Mill school officials promoted Chuck Epps of Oak Briar Lane, Fort Mill, to Assistant Superintendent for Administration and Development.
- Charlotte Knights players Brian Daubach, outfielder, and Alex Gonzalez, shortstop, were selected to play in the 1998 AAA All-Star game to be played at Norfolk’s Harbor Park.
1978
▪ This edition of the Times is missing.
1958
- Fort Mill marked its 10th year without a traffic fatality of any kind. The last fatality was the result of a motorcycle colliding with a Model-A Ford.
- W. B. McFadden was named president of the Fort Mill Yellow Jacket Club. Dr. W. F. Duncan was vice-president.
1938
- The York County Legislative delegation donated $2,000 to the Fort Mill community for street work and a tennis court.
- Fort Mill was leading the Bi-State Baseball League with a 15-4 record.
1918
- Capt. John White Ardrey, one of the most widely known and respected citizens of York County, died at his home on White Street.
- The first cotton bloom of the season that was reported to the Times, came from the field of Mr. Bates Chapman.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill.
