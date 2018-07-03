This week in Fort Mill history, in 1958: A traffic safety milestone is reached

Charlotte Knights catcher Dustin Garneau (left), pitching coach Steve McCatty (center) and pitcher Michael Kopech walk to the team's dugout prior to action against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday, June 8, 2018 at BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, NC. This week in Fort Mill history, in 1998, Charlotte Knights Brian Daubach, outfielder, and Alex Gonzalez, shortstop, were selected to play in the 1998 AAA All-Star game to be played at Norfolk’s Harbor Park. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com