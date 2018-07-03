Charlotte Knights catcher Dustin Garneau (left), pitching coach Steve McCatty (center) and pitcher Michael Kopech walk to the team's dugout prior to action against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday, June 8, 2018 at BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, NC. This week in Fort Mill history, in 1998, Charlotte Knights Brian Daubach, outfielder, and Alex Gonzalez, shortstop, were selected to play in the 1998 AAA All-Star game to be played at Norfolk’s Harbor Park.
Charlotte Knights catcher Dustin Garneau (left), pitching coach Steve McCatty (center) and pitcher Michael Kopech walk to the team's dugout prior to action against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday, June 8, 2018 at BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, NC. This week in Fort Mill history, in 1998, Charlotte Knights Brian Daubach, outfielder, and Alex Gonzalez, shortstop, were selected to play in the 1998 AAA All-Star game to be played at Norfolk's Harbor Park. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

This week in Fort Mill history, in 1958: A traffic safety milestone is reached

By Chip Heemsoth

July 03, 2018 08:54 PM

1998

  • The South Carolina House of Representatives passed a resolution commending the five-time State Champion Fort Mill High School tennis team for their hard work and accomplishments.

  • The First Union Bank on Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill, was the victim of a robbery and the bank robbers were still at large.

  • Fort Mill school officials promoted Chuck Epps of Oak Briar Lane, Fort Mill, to Assistant Superintendent for Administration and Development.

  • Charlotte Knights players Brian Daubach, outfielder, and Alex Gonzalez, shortstop, were selected to play in the 1998 AAA All-Star game to be played at Norfolk’s Harbor Park.

1978

This edition of the Times is missing.

1958

  • Fort Mill marked its 10th year without a traffic fatality of any kind. The last fatality was the result of a motorcycle colliding with a Model-A Ford.

  • W. B. McFadden was named president of the Fort Mill Yellow Jacket Club. Dr. W. F. Duncan was vice-president.

1938

  • The York County Legislative delegation donated $2,000 to the Fort Mill community for street work and a tennis court.

  • Fort Mill was leading the Bi-State Baseball League with a 15-4 record.

1918

  • Capt. John White Ardrey, one of the most widely known and respected citizens of York County, died at his home on White Street.

  • The first cotton bloom of the season that was reported to the Times, came from the field of Mr. Bates Chapman.



Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill.





