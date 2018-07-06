This week in Fort Mill history, in 1978: Migon Ballard’s first book is published

1998
- The Town of Fort Mill celebrated the Fourth of July with its annual cannon firing in Confederate Park. Tega Cay celebrated with a Sweet 16 parade.
- Fort Mill School Board members were shocked with the $65 million-dollar price tag for a school bond referendum needed to keep up with growth.
- Capt. Thomas Chambers of Sam Smith Road, Fort Mill, received the Airline Pilots Association Superior Airmanship Award.
- Dr. John Leslie, owner of Fort Mill Animal Clinic on Main Street, Fort Mill, completed his second Mayor’s Midnight Sun Marathon in Anchorage, Alaska.
1978
- Springs Mills donated a tract of land in Fort Mill, known as the Little Park, to the Town of Fort Mill. The park was situated on Harris Street.
- Fort Mill Town Council voted to switch to a plan of staggered four-year terms instead of two-year terms.
- Mrs. Migon Ballard, Fort Mill housewife, had her first book, “Aunt Matilda’s Ghost”, published. Aurora Publishers of Nashville was her publisher.
- PTL (People That Love) officially dedicated its total living community, some four miles north of Fort Mill.
1958
- The Times learned that a big new A&P Supermarket would soon rise on the first block of Clebourne Street. The new store would replace the current location on Main Street.
- The Rev. George Richman and family moved to Fort Mill and he assumed his duties as pastor of Flint Hill Baptist Church, one of the most historic churches in the area.
1938
- Col. Thomas B. Spratt, 60, of Fort Mill, a candidate for State Treasurer, died in a Florence hospital of pneumonia.
- In a light turnout, Fort Mill voters cast 100 votes for and 24 votes against building a new hospital for York County.
1918
- W. F. Harris & Son, who for several years past operated a furniture store on Main Street, Fort Mill, retired and disposed of their stock to Young & Wolfe.
- The Post Office Department would soon open a post office at Carhartt, three miles south of Fort Mill. Carhartt had grown into a village of several hundred people.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill.
