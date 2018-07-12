Some commercial firms are moving to Tega Cay

With so many people seeking “the good life” by the lake, Tega Cay’s footprint is filling up fast.
The city’s Economic Development Commission wants to balance Tega Cay’s residential growth with commercial growth by promoting existing businesses and enticing new companies to set up shop.
Here are a few of the most recent developments discussed at the commission’s last meeting on July 10:
- R Joe Harris & Associates, a civil engineering and land surveying company, is moving its operations from Fort Mill to Tega Cay. The development will include seven office buildings. The company, with a staff exceeding 2,000, will occupy one-half of one building. The remaining space will be leased.
- An unnamed alternative energy company based in North Carolina is planning to move its corporate headquarters to Tega Cay.
- Only three remaining vacant tracts are available along Stonecrest Boulevard near Walmart: 1.47 acres at 1169 Stonecrest Blvd. (value: $514,500); 1.18 acres at 1157 Stonecrest Blvd. (value: $501,500); and 2.22 acres at 1160 Stonecrest Blvd. (value: $666,000).
