This week in Fort Mill history, in 1998: Vera Monzitta is Lioness of the Year

1998
- Marshall Doswell, who started and directed Springs Industries public relations department from 1962 until his retirement in 1986, received the South Carolina’s highest award, the Order of the Palmetto.
- Severe thunderstorms on two different nights severely damaged the scoreboard, sound system and other equipment at Knights Stadium.
- The Leroy Springs girl’s softball all-star team won the 12 and under state championship tournament held in Abbeville.
- The Tega Cay Lioness Club recognized Vera Monzitta as Lioness of the Year.
1978
- The Fort Mill school board voted to sell the abandoned Carothers Elementary School property on Confederate Street. The building, originally constructed in 1910, was the town’s first public school.
- Nelson Moore, 65, a 32-year employee of the Easy Pay Store, 202-204 Main Street, Fort Mill, announced his retirement.
- Mike Koon and Greg Sweatt teamed up to win the Championship Flight of the annual Member-Guest Golf Tournament at the Fort Mill Golf Course.
- Dr. Robert Green Lee, 91-year-old Fort Mill native, died in his home in Memphis, Tenn. Dr. Lee gained national fame as an evangelist, minister and pastor.
1958
- The recent Fred Kirby Little Rascals show at the Center, which had lines stretching for two blocks, was the largest attended event in the theatre’s history.
- Other recent movies at the Center included “The Lone Ranger and the Lost City of Gold,” “King Creole” with Elvis Presley, “No Time for Sergeants” With Andy Griffith and “The Bravados” with Gregory Peck.
1938
- Financed in the main by Federal funds, extensive improvements were being made to the grounds of the graded school.
- John M. Spratt, an attorney who had been practicing law with W. G. Finley in York, was planning to open an office in Fort Mill.
1918
- Lieutenant Quentin Roosevelt, the youngest son of former President Theodore Roosevelt, was killed in aerial combat inside German lines in the Chateau-Thierry sector of France.
- The government, last week, took charge of the telegraph wire system of the country.
Chip Heemsoth is a lifelong resident of Fort Mill.
