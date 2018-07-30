Guns N’ Hoses: Tega Cay firefighters and cops battle it out for a comrade in need

Although the Tega Cay Fire Department lost by 12 runs, one of its members was left smiling after the Guns N’ Hoses softball game against the Tega Cay Police Department Saturday.
After the final score of 23-11 was announced, Police Chief Steve Parker presented a $2,500 check to firefighter Daniel Dellinger, who suffered extensive injuries from an off-duty motorcycle accident on June 22.
Parker said the money came from excess funds for Camp Cadet, a public safety camp held jointly by the city’s police and fire departments. The free educational camp fosters positive relationships between children and public safety officers.
Each camper is sponsored and proceeds fund the Camp Cadet program as well as a worthy cause. Since Dellinger has volunteered his time to the camp for three years, Parker thought it was appropriate for the program to support him in a time of need.
“There’s no better cause than to give it to a firefighter who’s struggling, who’s volunteered his time in that camp, that’s why we chose to donate to him,” Parker said. “Dellinger’s got a massive amount of medical bills and he needs help with them.”
Four years ago, the departments played a softball game to benefit the late Anthony White, an officer battling cancer at the time. Parker said he hopes the game becomes an annual event.
“It’s good for camaraderie and it’s good for the public to see we’re just everyday people coming out here to have a good time,” he said. “We want to make sure the public sees us in a good light.”
The fire and police departments in Tega Cay often work in tandem as first responders on the scene. Fire Department Captain Justin Dailey said the softball game provided the police officers and firefighters an off-duty opportunity to improve team-building skills.
“Losing the softball game wasn’t that great, but giving the money to Daniel was good,” he said. “Anything that we can do to get him back is good for us – he’s a big part of our team.”
Dellinger said Tega Cay firefighters and police officers have taken care of him since his accident with food, phone calls and whatever else he needs.
“I’ve got a brotherhood here,” he said. “They’ve been here to support me. I’m so grateful for the family I’ve got in this city.”
