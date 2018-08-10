What’s going on? Here’s a list of fun things to do in the Fort Mill area this week

Aug. 10
The town of Fort Mill hosts the season’s final summer concert in Veterans Park, 106 N. White Strteet. Classic rock by Sonic Rewind, food truck dining and adult beverages. No outside food or beverages allowed.
6 p.m.
Aug. 11
Explore the Greenway
If this is your first time out to the Anne Springs Close Greenway or you are looking to just explore as you hike along, then this is the hike for you. Led by a South Carolina Master Naturalist, this gentle hike will cover approximately two miles and take about one and-a-half hours. As you hike you will stop along the way to talk about various plants, rocks, wildlife, or any interesting things you see! Exploring the Greenway hikes are offered twice a month throughout the year. No registration is required so come and enjoy a Greenway exploration! Free for members, $5 for non-members. For more, go to ascgreenway.org.
10 a.m.
Live bluegrass
Allison Creek Bluegrass presents Cottonwood at Allison Creek Church S.C. 274 at Allison Creek Road. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. food is available for sale at 6. Visit AllisonCreekBluegrass.com for more details. Admission is free.
6:30 p.m.
Aug. 17
Swing and shag
The Ballroom Dance Club meets in the Oak Room of the Fort Mill Golf Club, 101 Country Club Lane, Fort Mill. Guests: $20, couples; $10, singles which includes a 30-minute dance lesson. Dances include swing and shag. Light refreshments provided and you may bring wine. Dressy casual. All skill levels are welcome. Details: Call 803-329-5764 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
7:30 p.m.
Mark the date/get tickets/register now
See ‘Shrek’ live
Rock Hill Community Theatre presents “Shrek, the Musical TYA,” complete with the wisecracking Donkey, fiesty Fiona, and a host of fairy tale characters; all brought to life on stage by cast of middle- and high-school actors. Performances: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10-11 and 3 p.m. Aug. 12 at Rock Hill Community Theatre, 546 S. Cherry Road (behind ROC Emporium). Tickets: adults, $15; students/seniors, $12 and a $2 discount for matinees. Details: rockhilltheatre.org, 803-326-7428.
Outdoor concerts
The sixth annual Greenway Summer Concert Series is well underway at the Comporium Amphitheater. Gates are open at 6 p.m. with music beginning at 6:30 p.m. Upcoming concerts:
- Triple Play, Aug. 16
- Todd Johnson & the Revolvers, Aug. 23
- Fantasy, Aug. 30
For more information, go to ascgreenway.org/events.
Fort Mill High Reunion
Take a “Walk on the Wild Side” and plan to ttend the 1970s all-decade FMHS reunion 7 p.m.-midnight Nov. 10 at the Field Trial Barn, 835 Springfield Pkwy., Fort Mill. Camp fire, hot dogs, marshmallows and kick up your heels to the sounds of Chubby Knuckles in the barn. This year, graduates of the old Fort Mill High on Banks Street are invited even if they did not graduate in the 70s. For more, go to yejacka.com.
Auditions
For more information call (704) 825-4490 or visit www.DSBG.org.
The York County Choral Society is holding auditions 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 23 and 5-7 p.m. Aug. 30 in the Oakland Baptist Church Choir Room, 1067 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. First-Come Basis, no appointment necessary. Prepare a piece of your choice. For more, go to yorkcountychoralsociety.org.
At the Fort Mill Library
- Technology Tutoring through Aug. 16. Register for one-on-one computer help with a technology tutor for a 45-minute session. Topics include PC basics, Internet basics, email basics, and Microsoft Office basics. Call 803-547-4114 or register in person.
- Book Covers, Aug. 10, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., Uniquely designed for adults with a childlike heart and a love for books, includes stories, music and motion, craft time, games, and sensory activities. No registration required.
- A Cartoon Morning, Aug. 11, 10-11 a.m., Come over for a morning of watching popular cartoons. Light refreshments and water. For all ages. No registration required.
- Family Game Night, Aug. 15 5:30 - 6:30 p.m., Come play games for some family fun. An adult must accompany children, and light refreshments will be provided. No registration required.
Art exhibition
The Arts Council of York County 29th Annual Juried Competition will be on exhibit in the Dalton Gallery at the Center for the Arts until Sept. 9 at 121 E. Main St., Rock Hill. A free, public reception will be 5:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Center for the Arts. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday; and the second and fourth weekends, (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays and 2-4 p.m. Sunday). Details: 803-328-2787, arts@yorkcountyarts.org, or yorkcountyarts.org.
Gallery show
Fishing clinics
A free Family Fishing Clinic will be conducted at Grandparents’ Park, in Sun City Carolina Lakes, the third Saturday through September. Times vary. Instructors are resident volunteers who are members of the Sport Fishing Club. Bait, rods and reels and tackle will be available to use free of charge. The clinic is designed to introduce the basics of fishing to the young and old. Learn how to tie fishing knots, rig rods, cast, fish and more. Register: SC DNR at 803-737-8843, aquaticed@dne.sc.gov, or dnr.sc.gov/aquaticed. Space is limited.
Ongoing
Citizenship class
A citizenship class meets 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Flint Hill Baptist Church, 269 Flint Hill Road, Fort Mill. Free. 803-548-4611.
Work program
Carolina Community Actions WIOA program is recruiting ages 17-24 for its work program. All applicants must qualify, be out of school and willing to work for 7 1/2 weeks. May earn up to $1,600 tax free and gain permanent employment. 803-366-5302, 803-266-6869.
Shag and line dance lessons
Lake Wylie Shag Club offers Carolina shag and line dance lessons Tuesdays at Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill. Line dance lesson begin at 6 p.m., open dance floor at 7:30 p.m. Cost: $2 cover charge. lakewylieshagclub.com.
Preschool story time
For 3- to 5-year-olds and their caregivers, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Del Webb Library, 7641 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land, and 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, and 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesdays at the Fort Mill Public Library, 1818 Second Baxter Crossing, Fort Mill. No registration required.
Citizens Academy
York County 101 Citizens Academy 2018, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month. Designed to give residents an opportunity to learn more about county government and the services provided through daily operations. Each session will introduce a variety of topics about county departmental functions and operational procedures. Free. Registration is required and limited to 25 participants. To apply: yorkcountygov.com/departments/manager/CitizensAcademy; or visit York County Manager’s Office, 6 S. Congress St., York.
Email your events to news@fortmilltimes.com. Must be received by noon Wednesday to make the following week’s edition.
Comments