This week in Fort Mill history, in 1958: Betty Ann Garrison wins York County pageant

What happened this week in Fort Mill, South Carolina history, according to the archives of the Fort Mill Times:
1998
▪ Lewis Graham III, David Hord and Wyndie Havaner filed for the November 3rd Fort Mill School Board election.
▪ Ralph Riley, associate pastor at the Fort Mill First Baptist Church, announced his retirement. Rev. Riley served the church for 16 years.
▪ In a six-day spa, 10 cars were broken into in Fort Mill prompting concern among residents and law enforcement.
▪ Don Gordon defeated Jerry Massey in a sudden death playoff to win the Super Seniors Club Championship at the Fort Mill Golf Club.
1978
▪ Fort Mill City Council instructed the police department to step up the enforcement of the law forbidding the drinking of alcoholic beverages in public.
▪ Larry Yates, Eddie McClure and Lynn Moore were elected co-captains of the Indian Land High School football team.
▪ Gene Lookabill of Charlotte won his third Carolinas Golf Classic at the Fort Mill Golf Course.
▪ Mrs. Strom Thurmond and two of the Thurmond children visited with Fort Mill friends and greeted the public at the Confederate Park bandstand.
1958
▪ Betty Ann Garrison, tall 17-year-old brunette, added another beauty title to her growing list when she was crowned Miss York County Electric Co-op over thirteen other contestants.
▪ The Fort Mill High School Yellow Jackets were having a busy but enjoyable week at Myrtle Beach while undergoing intensive pre-season football training under coaches Pete Reynolds and Sam Wofford.
1938
▪ Hamish Turner, manager of Carolina Stages which operated passenger busses between Fort Mill and Columbia, was hoping to secure permission to extend the line to Charlotte.
▪ Belk-Brown Company, 225 Main Street, Fort Mill, sold men’s shirts for $1.29 or four for $5. The shirts were part of a purchase of 48,000 shirts for the Belk stores.
1918
▪ B. M. Lee announced the inauguration of daily jitney service between Fort Mill and Rock Hill.
▪ Movies at the Majestic included Pearl White in “The House of Hate”, William S. Hart in “Between Men”, Taylor Holmes and Marguerite Clayton in “Two Bit Seats’ and Mary Pickford in ‘The Little American”.
Comments