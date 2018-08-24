What’s going on? Here’s a list of fun things to do in the Fort Mill area

???
Live bluegrass
Allison Creek Bluegrass presents Cottonwood. at Allison Creek Church S.C. 274 at Allison Creek Road. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. food is available for sale at 6. Visit AllisonCreekBluegrass.com for more details. Admission is free.
6:30 p.m.
Swing and shag
The Ballroom Dance Club meets in the Oak Room of the Fort Mill Golf Club, 101 Country Club Lane, Fort Mill. Guests: $20, couples; $10, singles which includes a 30-minute dance lesson. Dances include swing and shag. Light refreshments provided and you may bring wine. Dressy casual. All skill levels are welcome. Details: Call 803-329-5764 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
7:30 p.m.
New program
Free GED Preparation Classes are available through Tri-District Adult Education at the Fort Mill Site – 120 E. Elliott Street, Fort Mill. Registration is every Monday at 8:30am and 4:30pm. Morning Classes are Monday – Thursday from 8:30am – 12:00pm and Evening Classes are Monday & Tuesday from 4:30pm – 7:30pm. Call 803-810-8440 for more information.
Aug. 22
Environmental training
A South Carolina Master Naturalist 13-week course will be offered at the Anne Springs Close Greenway through Nov. 14. The program teaches participants how to identify plants and animals and better understand ecological concepts and then apply through volunteering. Register by Aug. 15. Details: Call 803-548-7252 or go to ascgreenway.org.
9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Sunset kayaking
Spend an evening kayaking on the waters of Lake Haigler at Anne Spring Close Greenway. Guides will outfit you with a kayak and Personal Flotation Device and make sure everyone can use their paddles and kayaks. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult in a tandem kayak. Registration is limited to four single kayaks and two tandem kayaks. Details: Email Sara Lee at saralee@ascgreenway.org.
7:15 p.m.
Aug. 24
Flashlight hike
Typically night hiking is not allowed on Anne Springs Close Greenway, but this is an exception. So bring a flashlight, wear closed-toe shoes and come experience the woods at night. Meet at the adventure center. for more, Call 803-548-7252 or go to ascgreenway.org.
8:30 p.m.
Aug. 25
Three's A Crowd
The annual BACK TO SCHOOL improv show
August 25th 8pm - 9:47pm
In this show, we'll take any school related suggestion from the audience and then run a 15 to 20 minute "play" based off that suggestion. And we'll do that four or five different times based on whatever scenario you come up with!! We might cover topics such as dating, fund raising, driver’s ed, in-school suspension, odd parenting skills, or anything else you think of.
In between some of the "plays" we'll improvise a few short form games like the show Who's Line is it Anyway!
Tickets are 8.00 in advance; 10.00 at the door.
Please go to https://tacschool.eventbrite.com to purchase tickets online to be assured of a seat at the show.
Click the website www.otcimprov.com/tac-1 to see the team.
Fort Mill Community Playhouse
220 Main Street
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Greenway
Tails & Ales
Dog Wash & Open House, Mary Warner Mack Dog Park, 10am-2pm
Come celebrate #NationalDogDay at the Greenway's Mary Warner Mack Dog Park! Let Fido stroll the off-leash lakeside trail while meeting some new friends. Adoptable dogs from the Humane Society of York County will be on site. ALL VISITORS WELCOME. For just $15 The Haigler Club (Greenway's young professional club) will wash, towel dry and adorn each dog with a Greenway bandana. All proceeds benefit the Mary Warner Mack Dog Park
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sept. 7
Garden program
Ornamental grasses will be the subject of the next First Friday in the Garden program at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center, 826 Edgemont Ave., Rock Hill. Clemson Extension Agent Paul Thompson will lead the program. Free.
11 a.m.
Outdoor concerts
The sixth annual Greenway Summer Concert Series is underway at the Comporium Amphitheater. Gates are open at 6 p.m. with music beginning at 6:30 p.m. Upcoming concerts:
- Todd Johnson & the Revolvers, Aug. 23
- Fantasy, Aug. 30
For more information, go to ascgreenway.org/events.
Girls On The Run
Girls on the Run of the Tri County, a transformational physical activity–based positive youth development program for girls in grades three to eight, is now holding registration in various locations. Girls on the Run is designed to develop and enhance girls’ competencies to successfully navigate life experiences. Volunteers needed as well. To find locations and more information, go to www.gotrtricountysc.org or contact Lindy Morris at lindy.morris@girlsontherun.org or 803-620-3036.
Fort Mill High Reunion
Take a “Walk on the Wild Side” and plan to attend the 1970s all-decade FMHS reunion 7 p.m.-midnight Nov. 10 at the Field Trial Barn, 835 Springfield Pkwy., Fort Mill. Camp fire, hot dogs, marshmallows and kick up your heels to the sounds of Chubby Knuckles in the barn. This year, graduates of the old Fort Mill High on Banks Street are invited even if they did not graduate in the 70s. For more, go to yejacka.com.
Auditions
For more information call (704) 825-4490 or visit www.DSBG.org.
The York County Choral Society is holding auditions 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 23 and 5-7 p.m. Aug. 30 in the Oakland Baptist Church Choir Room, 1067 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill. First-Come Basis, no appointment necessary. Prepare a piece of your choice. For more, go to yorkcountychoralsociety.org.
At the Fort Mill Library
- Technology Tutoring through Aug. 30. Register for one-on-one computer help with a technology tutor for a 45-minute session. Topics include PC basics, Internet basics, email basics, and Microsoft Office basics. Call 803-547-4114 or register in person.
- Library Orientation, Aug. 24, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Learn how to use the PACs (public access catalogues), and some awesome database options as well as a few hints and tips on getting the most from the library. No registration required.
- Book Covers, Aug. 24, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Uniquely designed for adults with a childlike heart and a love for books, includes stories, music and motion, craft time, games, and sensory activities. No registration required.
- Needlework Club, Aug. 25 10 a.m.-noon. Bring your current project and join us as we work on needlework crafts together. No registration required.
- Plotters & Pantsers Writing Group, Aug. 25, 1:15-2:45 p.m. A friendly environment to learn, share, exchange critiques, and eat donuts. Register by calling 803-547-4114 or email Jef Tobias at jef.tobias@yclibrary.org.
- Terri's Tall Tellin', Aug. 31 11 a.m.-noon. Monthly storytelling program designed for senior adults includes storytelling, music and motion, book bingo with prizes, games, activities, and crafting. No registration required.
Art exhibition
The Arts Council of York County 29th Annual Juried Competition will be on exhibit in the Dalton Gallery at the Center for the Arts until Sept. 9 at 121 E. Main St., Rock Hill. A free, public reception will be 5:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Center for the Arts. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday; and the second and fourth weekends, (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays and 2-4 p.m. Sunday). Details: 803-328-2787, arts@yorkcountyarts.org, or yorkcountyarts.org.
Reunions
Gallery show
Charlotte artist Sharon Dowell will have her work on display at The Gallery@LOOM through September, from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. LOOM is located at 120 Academy St. in Fort Mill. Call 803-548-5666 or emailloominfo@loomcoworking.com
before visiting. Admission is free.
Fishing clinics
A free Family Fishing Clinic will be conducted at Grandparents' Park, in Sun City Carolina Lakes, the third Saturday through September. Times vary. Instructors are resident volunteers who are members of the Sport Fishing Club. Bait, rods and reels and tackle will be available to use free of charge. The clinic is designed to introduce the basics of fishing to the young and old. Learn how to tie fishing knots, rig rods, cast, fish and more. Register: SC DNR at 803-737-8843, aquaticed@dne.sc.gov, or dnr.sc.gov/aquaticed. Space is limited.
Ongoing
Citizenship class
A citizenship class meets 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Flint Hill Baptist Church, 269 Flint Hill Road, Fort Mill. Free. 803-548-4611.
Work program
Carolina Community Actions WIOA program is recruiting ages 17-24 for its work program. All applicants must qualify, be out of school and willing to work for 7 1/2 weeks. May earn up to $1,600 tax free and gain permanent employment. 803-366-5302, 803-266-6869.
Shag and line dance lessons
Lake Wylie Shag Club offers Carolina shag and line dance lessons Tuesdays at Fort Mill Moose Lodge, 1676 Harris Road, Fort Mill. Line dance lesson begin at 6 p.m., open dance floor at 7:30 p.m. Cost: $2 cover charge. lakewylieshagclub.com.
Preschool story time
For 3- to 5-year-olds and their caregivers, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Del Webb Library, 7641 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land, and 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, and 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesdays at the Fort Mill Public Library, 1818 Second Baxter Crossing, Fort Mill. No registration required.
Citizens Academy
York County 101 Citizens Academy 2018, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the fourth Thursday of each month. Designed to give residents an opportunity to learn more about county government and the services provided through daily operations. Each session will introduce a variety of topics about county departmental functions and operational procedures. Free. Registration is required and limited to 25 participants. To apply: yorkcountygov.com/departments/manager/CitizensAcademy; or visit York County Manager’s Office, 6 S. Congress St., York.
