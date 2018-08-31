This week in Fort Mill history, in 1938: Culp Brothers to replace the old ginnery

What happened this week in Fort Mill, South Carolina history, according to the archives of the Fort Mill Times.
1998
▪ The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets defeated the Northwestern Trojans 3-0 in the season opener for both teams. Shaun Germain’s field goal and a stout defense propelled the Jackets to victory.
▪ Ernest Dixon, former Fort Mill and University of South Carolina linebacker, was cut by the Carolina Panthers. Dixon had previously played three years with the New Orleans Saints.
▪ A 29-year-old Indian Land man received a 10-year prison sentence for having had sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl.
▪ Outgoing Fort Mill American legion Post 43 Auxiliary president Betty Bennett officially passed the gavel to new president Mary Baumgardner.
1978
▪ Enrollment in Fort Mill’s five schools was 2,627 students, an increase of 80 from the 1977 opening day, according to Supt. J. H. Nesbitt.
▪ Jimmy Broome was the president of Fort Mill High School Band Booster Club. Other officers were Marlene Beaty and Marlene Pridmore.
▪ Fort Mill defeated Northwestern 21-7 in Fort Mill’s Memorial Stadium. David (Bull) Moore intercepted three Trojan passes. Indian Land won 22-8 over the Chesterfield Golden Rams.
▪ Fort Mill attorney Larry Grant recorded his fifth hole-in-one. Grant’s latest came while playing in the Chester Invitational Tournament.
1958
▪ A. O. Jones announced that although Fort Mill Elementary School and Central School were still undergoing extensive repairs, schools would open on September 9th, one week late.
▪ Pinckney Purcell of Fort Mill was selected to sing in the chorus at the National FFA Convention in Kansas City. Two FFA members were selected from each state.
1938
▪ Work was in progress for a new ginnery for Culp Brothers to replace the old ginnery, which burned down some months ago.
▪ Several Fort Mill citizens traveled to Spartanburg for the first game of Little World Series between San Diego, CAL. And Spartanburg. The game was called after 14 innings due to darkness with the score 8-8.
1918
▪ All men from 18-45 years of age were summoned by President Wilson to register for military service on September 12th.
▪ The Fort Mill graded school opened with the greatest enrollment in the history of the school, 307 students.
