Daddy Potts as a Clemson Tiger

Robert Crockett “Daddy” Potts is the first NFL player from South Carolina. He is a native of Fort Mill, and the first Clemson Tiger to go pro.
Daddy Potts began his Clemson playing career in 1917. He played tackle on offense and defense. Potts would go on to become the first Clemson and first state player ever to make the National Football League.
A write-up in his senior yearbook at Clemson described Daddy Potts as strong and leading, and as a good dancer.
Daddy Potts first starred at Clemson as a sophomore on the 1917 team. He played tackle and earned All-State honors. He even caught a pass or two against Auburn.
His senior year, Potts helped a Clemson team to 6-2-2 record and share of a state title while earning All-State and All-Southern honors for his play.
Daddy Potts had great footwork off the football field, too, as member of the senior dance club at Clemson. His senior yearbook notes his high regard from women at the time for his dancing skills.
His sophomore yearbook at Clemson lists Daddy Potts as secretary and treasurer of his class. After his playing days he would go on to run businesses, including a jewelry store for many years.
Daddy Potts served in various military roles at Clemson, including here his senior year as captain in the corps commissioned staff listing.
His senior yearbook at Clemson shows Daddy Potts as range officer, and also as part of a group known as the Busted Aristocrats.
Daddy Potts was part of many groups at school, according to his senior yearbook at Clemson. One was known as the Jailbirds.
