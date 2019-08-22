Daddy Potts as an NFL champion

Daddy Potts was part of the NFL champion 1926 Frankford Yellow Jackets in his only year in the league.
Revmoran/Wikipedia Commons
“Daddy” Potts (first row, second from left) played on a 1926 Winter Haven, Flor. team in his barnstorming days prior to joining the NFL.
Ghost of the Grid Iron/Wikipedia Commons
“Daddy” Potts poses for a picture in October 1926, as his Frankford Yellow Jackets played the New York Giants.
Courtesy of Brian Bates
This roster shows the Frankford squad for an Oct. 16, 1926 game against the New York Giants.
Courtesy of Brian Bates