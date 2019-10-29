A rain forecast for Halloween will move this big York County trick or treat event inside.

There still may be droves of people trick-or-treating in Fort Mill’s annual Halloween gathering. They just won’t be on Main Street.

With rain expected for much of Oct. 31, the town will move its Thursday event inside to the Fort Mill YMCA at the Complex gym. The event will run 5-7 p.m. Vendors can set up from 3:15 to 4:45 p.m.

The original plan was to have the event at the same time, but at the bandstand on Main Street. Each year adults and children turn out for costume and dance contests, vendor booths and other family-friendly activities. The Halloween celebration typically fills the length of Main Street with costumed guests.

The event coincides with the annual Scarecrow Crawl, which in just a few years has grown from fewer than a dozen to, this year, 93 scarecrows set up in and around Main Street. Schools, churches, businesses, civic groups and more make their own displays. The scarecrow with the most Facebook likes will win the “Most Likeable” award at the Oct. 31 event.

The National Weather Service predicts a steadily increasing chance of rain in Fort Mill through 6 p.m. Wednesday when it reaches 75%, then holds there through about 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Temperatures Thursday peak at a forecast 78 degrees by 3 p.m., down to 71 degrees by 9 p.m.