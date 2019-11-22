A firefighter with Fort Mill ties lost his home in a blaze. Here’s how to help.

A Fort Lawn firefighter and Fort Mill utility worker lost his home to a fire Thursday, and both communities are rallying to help.

Fort Lawn Fire-Rescue posted on its Facebook page firefighter Adam Glacker had his home catch fire about 1 p.m. Thursday. According to the post Glacker has been with the Fort Lawn Fire Department five years. Fort Lawn, Lando and Richburg departments responded to the fire.

“The home is a total loss,” reads the post. “Adam, his wife and his one year old son lived in the home.”

The fire department is accepting donations to help the family. They can be mailed to the Fort Lawn Fire Department, PO Box 248, Fort Lawn SC, 29714. The fire department phone numer is 803-872-4830.

The fire rescue unit also set up a gofundme.com account. By Friday morning the account already surpassed its $1,000 goal. The page states the family lost everything and any help would be appreciated.

Following the fire, posts started up from several in Fort Mill including town council member Chris Moody asking the public to consider assisting the Glacker family. Glacker works in the public works department in Fort Mill. Posts called for financial contributions but also clothes and other essential items, including for a small child.

Glacker posted on Facebook stating, among other items, family members are OK following the fire. He thanked his and surrounding fire departments for doing what they could after receiving the call.

Glacker thanked community members who already reached out with support.

“I can’t begin to explain the love and support we’ve been given,” he posted. “God was looking out for us.”