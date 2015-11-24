How do you cook a turkey? Kids tell us how

Roast it, bake, broil, grill or fry it? As Thanksgiving approaches, we talked turkey with local tykes and asked them to tell us how to properly prepare the traditional holiday fowl. Here’s what they had to say:
From Brandi Clark’s second grade class at Tega Cay Elementary School:
First my family goes to the store and buys a turkey. Then my family chops the turkey and then my mom cooks the turkey. Then we are ready to eat it. Yum
Addie Fowles
First you kill the turkey then you take out its kidneys. Then you take out the rest of tits body parts. Then you stuff it. Then you put it in the oven. Next you take the turkey out and eat it.
Gray Patterson
First you go to the store. Next you put it in the oven. Then you take it out. After that you eat it.
Gabby Giarrizzi
First you get the turkey. Next you strangle the turkey. Then you kill the turkey. Then you roast the turkey. Last you eat the turkey.
Lila Wothring
First you spy on the turkey. Next you catch the turkey. Then you kill the turkey. Then you wash the turkey. Then you roast the turkey. Then you slice the turkey. Then you put the turkey on a plate. Then you serve the turkey. Finally you eat the turkey.
Rachel Eckert
First I get the turkey from the store. Next you cook the turkey. Then my dad makes potatoes and puts in the bread. Finally eat it.
Alayna Bruss
First you try to catch the turkey. If you catch the turkey you can bring it home. Get all the turkey stuff out of the turkey. Then you cook the turkey. Finally you can eat the turkey.
Reece Campbell
From Morgan Furr’s first grade class at Tega Cay Elementary School:
You get a trce. You poor it in the uvin for 20 min and 6 degrees. Cut it out.
Emily
First, you biy a turkey. Next, you put it in the uvin and you put it at 25 minichs at 50 urges. Last, you eat it.
Christian
First, you cil a turkey. Next, you bing it home then you put it in the ofin for 8 degrees and 80 miunit. Last, you take it out of the ofin and eat it.
Zoe
First, you kil a turkey then you tac it home. Next, you tac the guts out and the boons too. Last, you put it in the uvin at 81 degrees and at 11 mimiits long
Ethan
First, get the turkey. Next, cook the turkey. Last, decorate the turkey and eat the turkey.
Brennan
First: Biy it and coc it. Wen you biy it, has to be for inces long. Next: Bak it for ten minis and has to be on hot. Last: Mac the gravi and eat it.
Katie
First, you put the turkey in the oven. Next, you turn up the oven. Turn the oven to 105 digrese. Cook it for 1 hour 5 minits. Last, eat the chicken.
Cael
First, you put it in the oven. Next, you cook it on 20 degrees. Last, you cook it for 30 minets.
Julia
First, you by it from the stor. Next, you smash it. Last, you cook it 40 mints and 50 dagres.
Isabelle Byerly
First, You got in the car and go yo womotet and buy a tercey. Next, you cock it at 75 degrees and you cock it four 7 minis. Last, you cut it up and in guwey.
Spencer Wilkes
You get into a car and drive to a grsy stor. You put it in uvin and set it four 75 degress and 20 meres long. You get the turkey out of the uvin and eat it.
Maggie Storm
Take it out of the bag. Put it in the uvin at 50 degrees and 20 miniss. Take it out of the uvin.
Cameron Wray
Frast you take out of the rapr. Next you put the tuce in the ovin. Last you cook the tuce.
Addison Bemus
From Joni Clark’s second grade class at Doby’s Bridge Elementary School
Buy a turkey. Overnight put in warm water. In the morning take it out. Make shure it is clean. Then, put in the oven at 675 degrees F. After 5 hours take it out. Use a thermometer to see how hot it is. If it is to hot then leave it out for a while. If it is at a good temputure then put it on a toaster oven pan. After that, put on some spices that you think will be best. After you put the spices you can put the stuffing inside the turkey. If you want you can put sauce on. I hope you have a great Thanksgiving.
Elizabeth
First you put seasoning on the turkey. Secont you spread the seasoning all over the turkey. Third you cook the turkey. Fourth you eat the turkey!
Nico
I think you get the turkey and then if you want you can put sesning on it. After you put it in the oven and you let it cook for 50 minitens. When it is done you chop it up and get all the gutes off. If you want you can envit some friends and family over and have a Happy Thanksgiving!
McKayla
First step of how to cook a turkey frist kill a turkey. Segend get a knif and scrap the fethers off. Thrid take the lehgs and beek, head, wings and tail. Foruth cook the turkey. Last eat the turkey.
Owen
Hunt the turky. Pluck the turky. Take the bones out. Heat the turky. Eat the turky. Enjoy your dinner!
Taylor
First me and my mom bye a frozn turkey from Publix. Next we put stufing inside the turkey. Then me and my mom put sesuning on the turkey. After that my mom put it in the oven and tures on the oven. Then me and my mom wait a cuple minits. Last we take it out and wait for it to cool down. Finly we get our gest and start eating.
Alexandra
Hi my name is hayden and I will be shareing how to cook a turkey. The first step is get a turkey then put the turkey on a pan then put a littel bit of grees. Then put the turkey in the oven. Then wate abat 15 to twenty minits. Then you take it out of the oven. Then cut a littel hole in the top of the turkey to let it cool down beter and faster. Then you put a littel bit of wutafer sesuning you want then you have a pefect turkey.
Hayden
Do you know how to cook a turkey? Well i know a little bit so lets go. Ok so you need a turkey, stuffing you can make to. You need the oven on a pretty hiy temp like 233. Cook for 1 or 2 hour. Do not forget the stuffing just do not forget.
Charlotte
First. Go hunt a turkey. Second. Get the skin off. Terd. Cut off the haed. Forth. Take out the hart liver and bones. Fith. Cook it. Sixth. Put sose on. Seventh. Eat it!
Carson
1) You get a turkey. 2) You cut of the fethers, feet and head, nek. 3) You put the turkey in the oven. 4) You put stufing in the turkey. 5) You cut the turkey up. 6) You eat it!
Grace
From Erica McMillan’s kindergarten class at Orchard Park Elementary
You kood go to Harris tedrr and Biye it thin you go Hom and kook it in the uvnn poot the uvnn timer on nine Dugeesz thin take it aott uvv the uvnn and Eat and Have A takcgiveenn prdee.
Sally Coffin
You shoot it and then you take its feathers off you put it on a pan set the oven on 100 dgree then you take it out of the oven then you eat it.
Jacob McDonald
You sht it thiN you PLc thar fethrs thiN you coc them for DiNr.
Charlie Musgrave
First you bye it then you take it home then you cook it then you et it.
Christopher Slafka
Frst you BI it at Walmart in t then you pod it in ur ovn thin you Pod it in the uvin then you trn the uvn up to 23 dgrez.
Graham Newbill
From Joanne Schmitz’s second grade class at Orchard Park Elementary
You buy a turkey that is uncookt. Then go home. Then you cook the turkey and stuf it. Befor you stuff it you ned to cut it open. and then you can stuf it. then cut and give it to your famly
Sam
First you buy the turkey. Next you get the pan. You shoud set the timer for two owers. Then put the turkey on the pan. Next put it in the oven. Also always check it may over cook and I dount think you want to eat a burnt pieace of turkey. It’s done. Now let’s out it on the table.
Lily
First you hunt for the turkey or you buy the turkey from the store. Next you bring it home to cook on the Grill or the oven. Then you cook for like 20 minutes bring it out to cook to check the temeture then put it back in the oven for ten minutes. Finally you bring it out of the oven get your plate and start gobbling it up. And that’s how you cook a turkey.
Logan
You bui a turkey. Then you stick your hand in the turkey. Let it cool for 30 secents. Take it out of the oven when you here a beap. First beefor you eat the turkey ask your freinds to come joun you. They can help you eat the turkey.
Olivia
1. buy a turkey
2. Put the turkey on the stove.
3. set the timer for 350 sec.
4. THen wait intll its done.
5. When the turkey is done put on baking gloves because the turkey might be Hot.
6. take the turkey out.
7. Pass out plates
8. Give each person a piece of turkey.
Constantine
I will cut it and put it in the oven and solt it and eat it.
Kaliese
I hunte a turkey. Cut the turkys fathers off. Sethen it with pepar and hot sauce thane cook about 400 decres Farinhit VOok for hafein hour. Wile wating Buy turkey juice and a turkey Baster tehn put the juice in the turkebaster and put it on the turkey then wate 8 more minites then surv it.
Joseph
First you need to buy ingeedints for the stuffing and buy the tureky. Next after you check out and go home you need to preheat the oven. While your waiting for the oven to preheat make the stuffing. Now the bones out of the tureky and put the stuffing in. After the oven is preheated put the turkey in the oven. Last take the turkey out of the oven and enjoy!
Katherine
Get the turkey frum the stor then cook it abawt 300 dgres then tack it owt. let it sit for 1
mininit. Sesin it after you sesn it 1 drop uf oil then mack shure everyone is here
Amelia
Go to the store and bi a turky and cuck it to 1 ywer or 2 and put shom sos on it. And a trcky nese to be hot not COLDE! THen call ure famully like cuzins, okrs, ans, sister, and butrs and last but not lest friend. I love thasgiveing.
Ella
1. Buy a turkey.
2. Cook it for 1 owre to 35 minis.
3. Tak it out of the ofin and poot frots and vechdvas on it for decorasin if you want.
4. Eat the turkey gobol gobol.
Luke
1. Go to the store to get turkey.
2. THen go outside and put the turkey on the grill.
3. THen set the timer.
4. And then wait.
5. When its done go inside and put it on a plate.
6. Then cut the turkey and put a litte bit of turkey on sepret plates.
Baxley
Step 1: Hunt the turkey!
Step 2: Buy the stuffing!
Step 3: Grill it!
Step 4: Cook it!
Step 5: Put 5 marshmallows 1 cookie 2 layers of chocolate syrup!
Step 6: Put more stuffing on it!
Step 7: Put it in the oven!
Step 8: Take it out of the oven!
Step 9: Eat it on Monday and watch football!
Roman
Go to the store and biy a turkey. And het it in the uvone. And get a playt and a fork and a spoon. And...Eat it up! And have a good turkey feast!
John
Fist you buy the turkey and put spisise on it and then you put it in the uvin and then you put it out and let it gruy and then we eat it.
Ellie
First you buy a turkey then you get a pot and ture on the stove aftr you just let the stove het up ones your dun that you put the turkey in the pot and put it ont eh rite tepchr its about 50 dgres then let it set when it is rete it will make a beping sawd you take the turkey put and let it cool down finley when it is cool down you and your family can injoy a wund turkey.
Gemma
First you back the turkey Next get the turkey to go in the stove. When it comes out put the rise on the plate that hou you make a turkey.
Angel
1. Go buy a roe turkey at a stor.
2. Bring the turkey to your house and unrap it frum the bag that it is in.
3. Grees it up with buter or oyull.
Stik a food thrmomuter in the turkey and put it in the metal and stik it in the ofin for about an awer. Naw you hav your turkey!
Nicolas
Frist you get the turkey from the store then you put the turkey in the oven to make shere that it is roasted in the oven next take the turkey out of the oven then you put some flaver on it to give is some taste.
Emerson
Frist you get it at the store and you cook it and you set it in for 10 secents and take it out and everybody will enjoy it.
Delaney
From Jenny Barnett’s second grade class at Sugar Creek Elementary:
First I go to the food lion and the i buy its foot
Lorenzo Smith
First I go to the woods and kill the turkey and walk home. Next I put i t in the oven.
Kaitlyn Garvin
First, I go to Pubilx and get my turkey . Heat up for 10 hours and 10 Dergess. Wash it to 5 to 10 minutes and for a hour and done washing the turkey heat up for 5 to 10 minutes and done with Thanksgiving 2015 and cook for hours and cook and put gravy ,
Sushanth Mortala
First you go to food lion to get my turkey.Second you take all the plastic off of it. Third you put the turkey in they oven for 30 to 70 min. Next you take the turkey out of they oven then put some seasungng add a little lemon and wolo you have your turk
Emmanuel Livingston
First,you go to Publix to get my turkey.Second you take it out the wrapper and put the turkey on a trey and put it in the oven for 31 mins and 22 degrees.Third after 31 mins you take the turkey out the oven.Then put some seasoning and gravy on the turkey
Carson Toler
First, you go to Walmart to buy your turkey. Second, you take the turkey out of the box. third, you can put your turkey in the oven and cook it for 10 hours at 101 dugreses. Then you take the turkey out of the oven and let it cool on the table for 1 minut
Chloe Cox
First l hunt or buy my turkey. Next l put my turkey in the oven and cook my turkey for 10 houres.
Anthony Brown
first, me and my mommy go to publikxs to get the perfect turkey for tanxs giving day.Second we cook the turkey
Julianne Litchfield
First you go to the woods and hunt down the turkey. Next you pluck the feathers off the turkey. Next you clean the turkey. Next you put the turkey in the oven set the timer to 10 minutes.Next you put sum butter on the turkey.Next you want to wate for you
Nicholas Gritz
First, you go to the woods to catch a turkey also make sure to stay hidden so the turkey doesn’t see you.Next, take the turkey to your home and put it in the oven.
Ansh Dwivedi
First you go to a animal farm and get a turkey second you pluk the turkeys fethers Third you put the turkey in the oven.
Robbie Doyle
First you go to the store to get the turkey.Next you put the turkey in the oven and turn the oven on for 20 mins. finally after you take out the turkey and enjoy
Eli Plasco
first,we go to Trader Joes . Next, I take it out out of the package.Third,we wash the turkey. fourth, we bake the turkey at 100% for four hours. Then we serve on plates. Finaly we eat!
Britt Laubinger
First, I will go to food loin to get my turkey.Second I will put it in the oven to cook for 34 mins and 22 degrees and 100 seconds .Then Take the turkey out and put some seasoning on it and if you want to you could put gravy on it .next You get all of
Addison Pollock
First, you but the skin in the ufin to stain for 10 sakins then you takit uot then you are finish.
Cristian Ryess
From Melissa Monyette, Theresa Marino and Sheryl Small’s kindergarten class at Fort Mill Elementary School:
First you gt a turkey from a srr. Then you go bac hmr then you put in the ofn frr five mnts. You tac a nif and cnt it. Eat it.
Amaren Neely
Frst uy hunt a trcee. Fire it. Put spicing in its hinee.
Banks Luton
Frst you haf to go to the sor. Then you cokin in the ivn. Set the tir four mits, Then you eat.
Aiyanna Kenne-Hickey
Stp one shoot the turkey. Stp two pel the faters off. Stp three set the timer for ten. Stp four tak out the turkey. Stp five cut the turkey.
Claire Hedgepeth
Sap 1 add brwn covrig. Sap 2 ard met. Sap 3 put it in the ven. Hen we et it.
Ella Rose Miller
Go to the soir tan you wash it. Pt it in the ovin. Bac it at 2 dgres. Then we et it.
Kennedy DeWaele
first yoy go get a turkey. You put oil on it. Then you put it in the oven 30 dgrs. Then you can eat it!
Chase Lorick
First you go get a turkey. Then you put oil on it. Then you put it in the oven for 10 minits then you eat it.
Sita Sagunarthy
Frst you git a trce. Thn you put it in your head. Then yoy et it.
Asher Craig
First you got a turkey fm the srr. The you get the degreees on oven. The turkey cook. Then you et the turkey.
Jack Canty
Yi kil the turkey. Yi tak the turkey home.
Davis Glasco
Fst you hv to cpl a tukey. Pt it otsd and gt it hot. Thn et it wt banas and frinc fri.
Bryson Dove
Frst you out the trkee on the cauch. Thin youy put the trkee in the frig and put it on 5. Leev it in the frig for 5 minits. Thin you stuf him in the ovin for four minits. Last you take out and eat him.
Arianah Halsema
Frst we by the turke at st. Pt it on 5. E ryb the aooh on it,. Yoy carv the turke. Then you et it.
Allie DeAngelis
I bi a trke. Pt itn the ovn. Bac it. Et it.
Zarhera Cureton
Fst you see a trke. Kil it. Et it.
Ginger Matheney
From Julie Shreve’s first grade class at Pleasant Knoll Elementary School:
It is hord But I will chri. First you look for the greteins. Nexst you put it in the bol. Then you mixs it. Last you put it in the oven. Vary last you take it out and eat it.
Emma Howell
I love turkey. First you get some turkey. Next you get a cooking gluv. Then you put it in the uvin. Last you eat it. Yum!
Ella Oppel
I don’t know how to make a turkey. But my mom makes turkey. I think this is how you make a turkey. First you look for one. Next you cook it. Then you eat it. Last you get some more if you wut.
Landon Burris
I dolte no how to cock a turkey but heres what I thingk. First get a turkey. Next cock it for about 20 minis. Then you ushale have to wate intill its not hot. Last you have a yummy turkey for diner.
Grant McMinn
How to cook a turkey. First by a turkey from the stor. Next you put sesings on it. Then cook it in the ovin. Last eat it. Lran from Mrs:Shreve’s class to make a turkey. By Natalie!
Natalie Monahan
It is hard to bake a turkey! I am going to tell you how I think you do it. Frist you get some meat. Next you get some bakeing pouter. Then you get a pot and put the turkey in water. Last you get a plate to put your turkey on the plate. But make sure you do not eat the bons of the turkey! The end
Kennedy Cilley
Hou to coc a turkey. First you wosh the Turkey. Next you pot the turkey in the pan. Then you stuph the turkey. Last you put the pan in the uvin with the turkey on the pan.
Leah Ackerman
First you need to whash the turkey. Next you need to bake the turkey. Then you need to get plates. Aftar that you need to pull the bone’s out. Last you put the turkey on the plate. Finly you eat it.
Cullen LeMoine
I will tell you how to cook a turkey! First you catch a turkey. Next you put the turkey in the ovin. Then you put more food with it. Last you EAT IT!
Owen Pyrc
From Melia Teska’s first grade class at Springfield Elementary School:
First you buy the turey. Then you put it in the ovine. Next you wait. Finally you tack it out.
Lilly
First, you get a turkey. Then you cook the turkey. Next you put sum juse. Finilly, you put the tukey in the oven.
Sean
First you humnt the turkey next you cil the turkey finally you cook the turkey.
Jackson
Frst you go huntng for turkey. Then you put the turkey in the ovin
Ezra
First you go hunting
tack your time.
then you pot the trckeey in the uvin for 1 owr. Last you tack it awt of the ofin then wat for it to cool dawn
Ginnie
From Nikki Letterhos’ first grade class at Springfield Elementary School:
1st you need to biye a turkey. Then you need to tacke it out of the bag. After that you need to put on some seessining. Put it in a pan after that. Then cook for 30-40 minits. Then tack it out of the oven. Then put it on a plate. Then you are reddy to serv!
Molly J.
First you haft to find a turkey. Next you haft to put the turkey in a grill. Then you haft to put it on the grill not to hot not to cold just right. Then you haft to put some salt and pepper on it. Last you haft to eat it.
Ryleigh S.
Frst you get a Turkey. Then you pluck the fethrs. Then you cut the hard parts of the leg and you cut the hend off. Then cut it up like a chikin. Then one at a time you poot it on a pan and you poot the pan on the stove. Then you wate for two hars when your dun wateing you take it out and wate some more intill it’s worm! Finule you can eat it! Yaaaaaaa!
Megan W.
Frst you get a turkey thin you! Put it in the uvine thin you tarke it owt. You kuk it for 65 minits.
Madison B.
First Poot it in a pan. Next Poot it in the ofen poot hot soso on it then cepet in thar for a wiyl then poot sos. Then poot some cechup then poot some mosderd then poot choclet an Vnela on it you poot ches no the turkey. Last eat et.
Daniel K.
First gat a turkey saket cook turkey thrd pit the oan porf it tas 10 sakes to cook a turkey last eat the turkey.
Sammy W.
First you find a turkey. Where do you find a turkey? At a farm! Shave the fethurs. Poot it in the turkey in the oven. Make shore you don’t leve it in the oven to long. Then poot salt o it. Then you eat it!
Hansita P.
First you get the turkey from a brun. then you need to catch the turkey and bring the turkey home. next you need to cut the skin off with a knife. then you take the bonse out. then you need to cook the turkey. Last you can eat the turkey
Trenton B.
First, get a wild turckey. Next, turn on the stove NOT TO HOT! Then, put it in the stove for probley ten minetes. Now, take the turckey out of the oven. Finally, put some salt on it. At last eat your turckey! Finally you are done!
Avamae L.
Frist you get a turkey then you cook the turkey then you wat untel the turkey is finsh. Then when the turkey is redey you breg the tukey to the tadel. Then you eat it.
Mikaela L.
Frst you need a turkey. Then you need to pluk its fathrs. Then you cook the tukey.
Nathan C.
Fret you go to the wuds with a gun wen you see a turkey. You shot it. wac hom. Tac off the fethrs. Put it on a pan Put it in the uven an eat it.
James A.
First you have to find a good turkey. Then you buy it. Go home and put salt and peper. Pat it and put it in the oven. Till five miunets eat it.
Kavya N.
Do you no how to cook a turkey
Step1. you catch the turkey?
Step2. then you take the turkey home and you cook the turkey in the pan
Fainil3. you wait until 20 or 10 minits
Fainlly 4. you eat the turkey.
Aren
First you have to put on a pan. Next you have to turn on the heat. Then put it in the oven. Last your turkey is done.
Ohm P.
Buy a turkey
Put some salt on it
Put it in the oven and set the oven to cook
then eat it
Grayson R.
Frst you have to put salt on it some. Soto on it and you need to pit some oul on it and some and some and soto and pare on. The oul tht you need to pit the turkey in the uvne that is waes to make a turkey and cook the turey in the uvne
Micah E.
Frst put it in the uvin than eat it good. Moom moom.
Lilly B.
From Rachel Oswald ’s Third Grade class at Springfield Elementary School:
First you buy the turkey and go home and if it is yet not stuffed,stuff it with stuffing after that put it in the oven for two hours and after two hours your oven will beeb and your turkey will be ready to eat for thanksgiving.
Ava
So my mom buys a turkey and she opens it up. and splats the blood comes gushing out. then she puts it in the uven to warm it up .then for 2 day she will make it go in a pot of water. then she will put it in the uvenfor a awerand then it will be rosted and my famliy will eat. that is how I make a turkey.
Eva
Step 1 by a tukey. Step 2 put it in the oven. Step 3 turn the oven on. Step 4 wait for it to be rety. step 5 take it out Step 6 eat it.
Felipe
First you need to get a turkey.Then you need to cook the turkey.You went to cook the turkey for a hour or 35 minites.You need to have a turkey for thanksgiveing. Then you will eat the turkey on thanksgiving.
Alex
1 you get the turkey form a store.
2 you cook it in your deep frir for 30 minits.
3 you take it out ov the deep frir.
4 you eat it and suv some plats.
Alexis
First you go to the store and buy a turkey then you cut of the feet then you put it in the oven and wate for it to be done cooking then you season the turkey you cut it in to pieces then cut off the fat then you put it on a fancy thanksgiving plate put the fat in the trash put the turkey on the table and you are all done
Gabriela
First you have to buy it from the store then you put it in the oven and cook it for like and hour or so and then take it out and you can cut it if you want to then you can put it on your plate then you can eat it.
Andrew
Step 1 buy a turkey.Step 2 pluk the tukey.Step 3 put sesing on your turkey.Step 4 put in some filling.Step 5 put it in the oven.Step 6 waite for 2 hours.Step 7 put in some olliv olive.Step 8 get fruits for the side.Step 9 serve your turkey.
Nihal
First you have to buy a turkey. After that you have to thow it out and after you thow it out you can put stuffing in if you want to but you you do not have to.Now its time to cook the turkey put the turkey in the oven for about an hour at 350* and when its done cooking walla its time to EAT!
Brayden
First you buy it from the store and defrost it.Second you put the turkey in the oven or deepfrie it and then cool it off.Third you say grase and eat with your family.
Kaelan
1. you buy the turkey. 2. you faten the turkey. 3. you cook the turkey. 4. you eat the
turkey.
Bethany
on thanksgiving we cook turkeys and other things this is how you cook one First. buy a turkey second.If it has the guts take them all out and clean the turkey and sesen it up Third.you can eather deep fry it our grill it or put it the oven.Forth.you should cook it for about 45.min or in ouer.Then you can eat it for thanksgiving or you can stab it
Lauren
Do you know how to make a turkey if not then let me tell you first you buy the turkey then you put it in a bucket of hot water for 20 minutes then you take the guts out and then put it in the oven for 40 minutes and then you dig in and eat
Addyson
well the first thing you do is go by a turkey .Then put it in the uven you want to put it in the uven for a relly long time it is like the almost the hole day then wen that is done then take it out of the uven then you put sezining on it and then you put it all on the table that is how you make a turkey
Ashlynn
If you ever cook a turkey,you will have to turn the thermasmat up to 582 degrees ferrinhiet . Then you run out of your house before it lights on fire! 2 days later you go back to your house and grab your cooked turkey and then you run to your grandma’s house!!! p.s. Only do this 23 days before thanksgiving!!!!!!!
Griffin
You woud put it in the uvin and ther will be a red thing on it and wen it pots its done.
Jimmy
This is how you cook a turkey, first you have to buy a turkey, second you have to pre heat it at 350* then put some sesening on it then put it in the oven for 1 hour and 25 minutes then after that put it on the grill for 20 minutes then get it out for thanksgiving cut a slit in it and put sesening in it and cut it for thanksgiving.
Justin
you cook a turkey by shauvin it in the oven and set it to 1,000 degrees time 1 hour 45 muinits then take it out and bust it open
JJ
First you go to the store and buy the turkey then you take the guts out of the turkey then you inject the seasoning and put on the dry rub and then you smoke it and eat it
Carter
From Mrs. Jessica Bryant’s second grade class at Fort Mill Elementary School:
First I would hunt it down with a gun and kill it! Then I would bring it home and cook it in the oven. I could smell it yummy. Last I would sit down and eat the turkey.
Will M.
How do you cook a turkey? First you kill the turley. Then you need to put some sot in the turkey. Next you wait for 5 minte. Before you eat the turkey say your pray.
Jamari G.
First I would buy the turkey. Then I would cook the turkey. Next I would stuff it with stuffing. Last I would eat it.
Jace C.
First you go to the store. Then you find the turkey. Next you buy it. After that you take it home. Before you eat it you cook it for 30 min. last you decorate it relly thanksgivingish. Finally you wat it. Now you go to bed.
Kaibre S.
First you go to the store, then you find the turkey. Next you buy it. After that you take it home. Before you eat it you put it in the oven for 30 minutes. Now you decorate it. Finally you eat it.
Julia P.
First you buy the turkey. Then you put the turkey in the oven. Then you let it cool down then seesining on it. Finlly you eat the turkey.
Brennan D.
Gobell Gobell this is how I think you cook a turkey. First you by a turkey. Then tho it out for about 30/20 minets. After that you take it out and put it in the sink. And then put your spics on siesning on. Next put your time to one huoer. After you do that put it in the ouver or fry when it beeps take it out and eat it.
Charlstin B.
First you get a turkey. Next you go home and unrap it. Then you heat up the uvin up. After wash it. Now put it in the uvin to a lite brown then cut it up. Finlly serve it to famly.
Avery M.
First you go hunting for a turkey. Next you bring the turkey home. Then you put it on the stove. After you cook it in the oven. Now you cut the turkey. Finally you eat the turkey.
Riley S.
Frist buy a turkey. Then thaw it out. Next get all the blood out. Last bake it n the oven for an hour for crispy, for normle half hour. After eat it and make sure it taste right. If it doesn’t cook longer. Finally if it taste right guble guble. Now enjoy with your family.
Callie M.
First you hunt it. Then you put it in the oven for 5 minutes. Last you take it out the oven and serve to your guest. And finally you wat up gobble gobble.
Srihitha M.
First get the turkey. Next give the turkey your Christmas hat. Then put your church clothes on the turkey then out it in your freezer. Then get a big rock and brake the ice. Then get a happy meal from burger king and duck it on the turkey. Then put all that in the pot and put the pot on top of the fire.
Omar B.
Hay! I know how to cook a turkey. Do you know how to? First, you git it. Thin, you pick a stradagy of how to do it (ex. Bake, beans and rice). Next, bake it for 30 minites. Last, out topping on it. Finilly, dig in!!!
Foster S.
First you get the turkey. When you get the turkey you cut the fat and the bad stuff off the turkey. And you cook it in the oven. Finally you eat the turkey.
Abi. M.
First get the turkey from the store. Then make sure you have a oven. Next you cook it so you set it on 20 mintes. Then you wait a little beep beep beep beep beep you take the tukey out. Finally your famelly can enjoy the turkey.
Kolbie S.
You biy a turkey. Let it thow awt for 1.00. kok the stofing, brokly, ham, pinapple, kub stak, karits, grave, pottos. Set the table and have a good thakgiving.
TJ T.
Cook the turkey on the stove, cook it hot put salt on it to make it yummy. Cut the turkey put it on a plate. Get a fork get a napkin and eat the turkey. That is how you cook a turkey.
Nicholas M.
First find a turkey in the woods. Then catch it before it gets away. Next after youi catch it bring it home with you. Then cook it in the oven because if you cook it on the stove it will run away. Last you wat it but only on thinksgiving.
Jerry C.
First you buy it and then wash it then you put some sesen salt on. Next put it in the oven. After you take it out say your prayers. Befor you eat. Finally you start to eat. And talk and play.
Tyson H.
Goblle goblle goblle do you know how to cook a turkey? First you get a turkey. Next you clene the turkey. Then you put the turkey in the oven to cook. Last you let the turkey cool. Finally you eat it.
Hollis G.
Darleen Romenick’s Pre-K 4 Lab for Sugar Creek Elementary School at Nation Ford High School:
Put some salt and sugar in the turkey and then mix it up. Then we put some turkey legs inside the turkey. That’s all!!
Troy Barney
You put some celery in. Then um…..bacon in and then eggs. And then cook it and then eat it!!
Grant Easterling
You get it from the forest. Cook it on really hot. Then I don’t know…
Ashlyn Buchanan
You get a skin of turkey. You need to get a turkey. You make it in the oven. On one temperature for one minute. Then Mommy and Daddy cook it. We eat it.
EJ Watson
Get it from the forest and then you put some sugar and mix it up. Then you put it in the oven for 3 minutes and then you put it out of the oven. Then you put some sauces on it and some celery in it. Then you put potato in it and then close it up. Then eat it.
Mackenzie Ping
You put feathers on it. You put a face and eyes on it. You cook it in the oven. Then you put pepper and salt on it. Then you eat it.
Rhys Keefer
I don’t know. I just don’t know Ms. R…
Aarush Krishniah
You find it from a forest and then you cook it in an oven for 25 seconds. And lift the skin up and put something between it. Then you stuffed some food in there and then you eat it.
Finley Randar
A turkey comes from the store by train. Then you put sugar on it. Put the temperature on 30 for 10 minutes. Put the turkey in the oven. Take it out then eat it.
Rylee Matkovitch
Go to the beach and get the turkey and saw it. Wash it. Cook it. Then eat it.
Madison Brailsford
My mommy cooks it for 4 minutes. My daddy cuts it. Then my mommy sprinkles cheese on it and salt. Then I eat it.
Sabrielle Church
You get it from the woods. Then you put it in the oven. Then you wash it. Then you eat it.
Ethan Ford
Go to the woods and then cook it.
Lydia Homan
Go to the forest and find a turkey. Then put stuff in some vegetables and fruit, carrots, lettuce. Put butter on it and spread it around. Squish it down and put it in there. Put it on the grill and cook it and then eat it.
Anderson Naeger
Go to the grass and get the turkey. Pick it up and bring it home. Then cook it. Then eat it.
Ashton Johnson
You get it from the forest. And you cook it in an oven. Then you put some garlic and some sugar and spread the wings out. You tie it up and put food in it. Wash it. Then you eat it.
Serenity Livingston
Go to the woods and get the turkey. You make a turkey. Put it in the oven.
Olivia Newman
You get it from the woods. You bake it in the oven and then you eat it for Thanksgiving.
Summer Revell
From Mrs. Capaldi’s First grade class at Springfield Elementary School:
First you biy a turkey next you tac the fethers then you tac the met out and cook it.
Emily Elfert
First…you get a old TURKEY. Next…kutt off the fathers and the scin. ThirD… you poot it in the uvinn you need uvinn glovs to cep you warm. Fourth… you poot it in the uvinn for 5:00 seckins. And then you can eat it.
Davis Bourdon
First you get a turkey for a farm Then you take it home Second you take the fethers off Then you cook it for a few minits Then you take it out of the ovin with ovin mitins then you put salt on it then you eat it.
Sutton George
First a turkey and cut it then wat in it don then tak it owt.
Andrew Stumpf
How to cook a turkey. First you get a ded turkey at food liain. Next you need to take it home. Then you get the skin off of it. Last you cook it. Finalley you eat it.
Victoria Lankes
First you get the Turkey. Next cook the Turkey. Last you eat the Turkey.
Chloe Canfield
FiRst Biy the Turkey. STuf it. PoT it in the uvin. Pot your uvin mits on. let it sit four a wiyl eat it.
Emma Horvath
FiRst you go to Food lion. then Take The Turkey home You put The Turkey in the. Ovin you can Time it when dun put on the ovin mits on Take The Turkey out the ovin Then you can eat The Turkey
Corey Robinson
How I cook a turkey I get one from a stor and take it home and cook it for 11 minits or longer amawnt of time and then eat it taste.
Paisley Marescalco
You ned a TuRKEY NEXT you ned to tak The fethrs NEXT You can put in the ovin
Matthew Palmer
FiRst I shot a turkey Then I TAk it home and cook it. take it awt use mits in kas it is hot and last but not lest eat The TuRKey
Gray Reiger
Fist go to food line and biy a turkey. Next poot in the stufin. Then poot the turkey in the ovin. Finally you can eat the turkey!
Abby Makwinski
If I had a turkey I wud tak the fethers off. Then I wud put it in the uvene. then I wud eat it.
Wyatt Hamilton
First you get a ded turkey…then you put it in the oven…next you get your oven mits and get it out…last you eat.
Reja Latif
go to kmrt and get a TuRkEy? poot The TuRkEy in the ovin.
Christopher Fulgione
First you find a turkey. Then you kill it. Then you pill off the feathers. Forth you put some salt on it if you like. Fifth you put it in the oven. Then you wait a few second. Finally you take it out and eat it.
Kamryn Byers
FiRst You go to the stor and get a turkey. Next you bring it home. Last you put it in the oven. When you Tak it out You mite want to put oven mits on. When The Turkey is out you can eat it.
Marcus LaFranca
From Bryndle Bottoms’ First Grade class at Springfield Elementary School:
Cut the thercey. than you bat it. than tac it owt. than pray. than eat the thercey. than klen your hads.
Jaiden J.
You... ! Kill! the turkey then you put it in the ovne for 4 minise then you take the turkey out of the ovne then let it cool for 10 minise then you put sose and shugr and sote and pepre then you put it in the ovne again for 3 minise then tkae it out then eat it after it cools.
Sara O.
Cil the turkey. put the turkey in the uv. eat
Oliver Y.
Get turkey kill. pet in the turkey. get it aut of the aves. eat
Travis B.
Kill turkey. Put the turkey in the ovine. Put salad on the plate. Put the salad in a circle in the plate. Plase the turkey in the circle.
Rohun M.
You get a trkie. Kile it. Put it in the uvin. Then you put some salid and slied. Then you skop the bose out ov the trke. Then you can eat it.
Meagan G.
You find a turkey. You kill it. Bring the dead turkey home. Put it in the oven. Bring out the turkey from the oven. Put salad around it. Eat it!!!!
Ava D.
Cath the turkey. Kill the turkey. take the bons out the turkey. put the turkey in the uovine. take the turey out of the ovin. put the hot sos on the turkey. eat the turkey.
Sarah H.
Faten the turkey. kill it. cook it. put solt on it. put garnishis around it. eat it.
Madison H.
You get the turkey. You kell the turkey. you kuuc the turkey. you tak the turkey out. tak out the borms. pat desing on it. put slald on it. eat it.
Sierra L.
Saep 1. Kil the turkey. Saep 2. git your slrpis. Saep 3. Kue the turkey. Saep 4. seis the turky. Saep 5. pit soose on the turkey. Saep 6. cit the turky. Saep 7. tak bons ort. Saep 8. eat the turkey.
Jackie K.
Cil the trke. take bons out. bac the trke. eat the trke.
Gavin K.
Kil it at it in the ovin tak it at then yor dun
Brayden B.
Kill the turkey. Cook the turkey. Take the turkey out of the oven. Put sosees on the turkey. Take the bosws out. Eat it.
Landon R.
Kill the turkey. poot the turkey in the ovin. take the turkey out of the ovin. poot sosu on turkey. eat turkey.
Devan C.
Find a rell turkey. Kill it. Put it in the ovin. take it owt ov the ovin. put sasls or sawt on it. eta it.
Caleb W.
From Mrs. Davenport’s Third Grade Class at Pleasant Knoll Elementary School:
First you to a place with a lot of turkey’s and then you pick one. Then the farmer will chop off it’s head then you take it home and take out the feathers and the guts. Then you put it in the oven and eat it.
By Sean Rice
How to Make a Turkey
How to make a Thanksgiving Turkey. First you need to go outside and get a turkey. Next you take all the yuckie stuff out. Then you stuff it with good stuff. After that you cook it. Last you have a nice good Thanksgiving dinner.
By Carson Brewer
How to Cook a Turkey
First lure a turkey with a pancake. Then bring it to your mom. Then talk to it about acorns. Then lead it into a cage. Then sprincle it with salt and a hint of waultnuts. Then invite it into the oven. Then bake it for 2 hours. Then ask it how it is doing and laugh. Time to eat!
By Charles Hadzic
First you cut it open then you take it’s hart and liver out. Next you brake the fune bone. After that you heat the oven. Finley you cook the terkey then you eat it.
By Liam Buchanan
Hi teark cooker. Here is how you make a teark. Frst shoot a teark. Then cook it, stuf it and eat it.
By Dean Miller
How I think you cook a Thanksgiving Turkey!
First you buy or hunt for a turkey. Next you pluck all the feathers off if hunted. Then you wash and clean it. After that, you stick it in the oven and wait as long as needed. When it is taken out you make cut it open and stuff it with peas, sliced potatoes and any other matierals. Then you can eat it at dinner. That is how I think you cook a Thanksgiving Turkey.
By Jiya Patel
How to Make a Thanksgiving Turkey
First, you obviously find a turkey and pluck it.
Next , you take it home and put it in the oven.
You should heat it to 30-45 min. and put it at 350.
Lastly, you take it out (with mittens of course,) and set it in a big silver-like metal pot. It helps contain it and keep the heat so it doesn’t go away.
And that is how you make a Thanksgiving Turkey!
By Dathan Dailey
How to Cook a Turkey
First, buy a turkey spieses and flavoring. Next, put it in the oven for about 40 minutes. Then, put on the flavor and spieses. After that, set the table. Now Eat IT!
By Ana Pollard
How to Cook a Turkey
First, you get your ingredients. You need a turkey, and chicken powder. Next, you need to heat the oven to 350 degrees. Then, you wash your turkey off and get all of the skin off of your turkey. Additionally, put it on a pan and put it in the oven for 40 minutes. Next, you take it out and put chicken powder on it. After that put it in for another 5 minutes. Finally, you may enjoy your turkey.
By Hadley Mark
How to Cook a Turkey
First, you need to get your ingredients: turkey and some salt. Next, heat up your oven to 350 degreees. Then, wash your turkey and pull off the skin. Additionally, bake the turkey in the overn. Finally, sprinkle some salt and eat it.
By Shie Yanagi
How to Cook a Turkey
If you want to cook a Thanksgiving turkey, I’ll show you how. The first step is, to hunt or buy a fat turkey. Then, get out all the meat and put it in a bole. Next, put it in the oven. Finnily, cut it and engow. That is how you cook a thanksgiving turkey.
By Andrew Behrmann
Let me teach you how to make a turkey! First, go to the store and buy one. Next, get a crockpot or stove and cook it for 2 hours. Then, cut it into bite size pieces. Last, serve it on a plate and eat it. Happy Thanksgiving! Enjoy!
By Joshua Barrowclough
Now to catch a Thanksgiving Turkey
Let me tell you how to make a thanksgiving turkey: First, go out into the cold fall air, and make sure that you bring a hunting expert, with a gun. When you find a turkey, shoot it before it runs away. Then, bring it home with you, and cook it in the oven. Last, Enjoy!! Happy Thanksgiving!
By Natalie Berns
How to Cook a Turkey
First you buy the turkey at the store. Then you season it. Next, you put it in the oven and wait a little bit and take it out of the oven. Last you put it on the plate and dig in!
By Taylor Slawson
How to Cook a Thanksgiving Turkey
I am going to teach you how to cook a thanksgiving turkey. First, you go to the store or to a field and if you have luck you might find a turkey at a field.
Next, you come home and put it in the microwave for 5 minutes. Once it’s done put it on a stick and cook it in a fire. When it’s ready, put it on a plate and eat it.
By Hayden Sova
How to Cook a Turkey
Do you know how to cook a turkey? If you don’t here is how… First of all, you obvisily need to either hunt or buy a turkey. How are you supposed to cook a turkey if you don’t even have one! Next, put some seasoning and spices on the turkey. After that, put it in the oven for about an hour and a half. Once it’s done cooking you set it on a plate on the table and …. Enjoy!! Happy Thanksgiving!!
By Mason Haynes
How to cook a turkey
This is how you cook a turkey first you get a turkey next take all the stufing out then put it in oven for about 15-20 minutes last you eat your yummy turkey.
By Matthew Hernandez
How to Cook a turkey
First you by a tukey at a store. Next you put butter on it and put salt and then put it in the oven. Then you make stuffing while it is still cooking. Finally you clean a littel bit of the outside and put the stuffing in the turkey.
By Monet Ballard
Hi, I am Camden and I will tell you how to cook a turky. First you need to get a turkey. You can hunt it or buy it. Whatever you profur. Next you put the turky in the oven. A little later you take it out of the oven. Aftter that you put it on a big plate in the midle of the table. Then you will be enjoyin a Thanksgiveing turky.
By Camden Norris
How to cook a turkey
Did I hear you want to know how to cook a turkey? Well first, you have to buy or hunt for a turkey. Next you will get the oven ready and put the turkey in. Finally, take the turkey out of the oven, put seasoning on it, and then eat it with your friends and family for Thanksgiving!
By Harper Young
From Mrs. Feneis’ Kindergarten Class at Fort Mill Elementary:
Cut the head.
Bake it.
Take it out.
Eat
Ella Carson
Cook it on the grill
Then put this red thing in it
Put it in the oven
Take it out
Eat it.
Nicole Metzger
Invite my cousins and friends
Invite my uncle
Give everyone a turkey
Eat It
Piper Land
Put it in the Oven
Put stuff in it
Check if it’s hot
If not put back in the oven
Jadaeya Smith
Find a turkey
Catch it
Bring it to your house
Cook it
Take it out and cut
Put it on a plate
Eat
Julia Hay
Take of feathers
Put on stove
Put on plate
Eat it
Mark Rhyne
Kill it
Cook it
Eat It
Cooper Wade
From Mrs. Barwick’s Kindergarten class at Riverview Elementary:
First, we get the turkey at Buojod. Next, we cook the turkey and put it in the uvin. Then we tuct it out uv the uvin. Last we et the turkey. Foster Sprague
First, my mommy gos to cuifulae it is a restherute. Next I take the turkey home and wosh the turkey. I put it in the oven. Then , my mom cosk the turkey for 100 minutes. Last, we eat the turkey. Josh Crick
First, we go to Pouls. Next, you put it in the pot. Then, you cuc it for 5 mins. In the ufun. Last when the turkey is done we covir in to pesse and eat. Gyaan Patel
First, I went to Publix. Next, I take the turkey home and wash it. Then we put the turkey at 27* for 10 hours. Last, my mom takes it out and enjoy! Harrison Adams
First, I go to the strr. Next my dot cleaan the turkey. Then, my dat post the turkey in the oven. Last, we all eat the turkey. Dominic Luger
First, my mom get the terck from welmort. Next I clean the turkey. Then, I cec the turkey for 10 minutes. Last, I took the turkey out of the oven then we ate. Eliza Sinclair.
First, my dad went to the store. Next, my my mom cleans the turkey. Then, I put it in the oven. Last, we take it out of the oven eat it! Emma Russell
First we go to the sonar. Next we went home cleaned the turkey. Then, we put vetcb on it and cooked for 100 hours. Eat it. Aiden Kimani
First, mom wat tow womrt. Next I clean the chkc. Then, I pat it in the uvnm for 10. Last, we ard eat. Brooke Jones
First, I went to the Publix. Next, we clean the turkey. Then, you put the turkey in the oven to cook for 5 minutes. Last, we take the turke and have Thdsgiving diner.
Brenon Field
