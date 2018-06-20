Fort Mill Sports

Rain shortens swim meet, but Tega Cay's win streak intact

By Mac Banks

Correspondent

June 20, 2018 05:38 PM

TEGA CAY

The Tega Cay Breakers took care of business while they could and let Mother Nature do the rest.

Tega Cay beat Lake Wylie 243-15 before the meet was called because of bad weather. The Breakers won all four relay events and had several winners in the meet.

Winning for Tega Cay were:

  • Serena Cai – girls’ six and under 25-meter freestyle and 25-meter backstroke

  • Mikey Barber – boys’ six and under 25-meter freestyle and 25-meter backstroke

  • Reese Gail – girls’ 7-8 25-meter freestyle and 25-meter backstroke

  • Olivia Corbi – girls’ 11-12 50-meter freestyle and 50-meter backstroke

  • Kyndall Brown – girls’ 13-14 50-meter freestyle and 50-meter backstroke

  • Collin McCann – boys’ 13-14 50-meter freestyle and 50-meter backstroke

  • Jack Blackwell – boys’ 7-8 25-meter freestyle

  • Tate Preston – boys’ 9-10 25-meter freestyle

  • Nate Orehek – boys’ 11-12 50-meter freestyle

  • Elizabeth Scales – girls’ 15-18 50-meter freestyle

  • Joe Orehek – boys’ 15-18 50-meter freestyle

  • Colin Maloney – boys’ 7-8 25-meter backstroke

  • Emma Castello – girls’ 9-10 25-meter backstroke

  • Turner Wiand – boys’ 9-10 25-meter backstroke

  • Zachary Minnich – boys’ 11-12 50-meter backstroke

  • Winning for Lake Wylie was:

  • Kate Smith – girls’ 9-10 25-meter freestyle

Later in the week, the Breakers beat Lancaster 405-133 and again won all six relay events in that meet. Individual winners were:

  • Colin Maloney – boys’ 7-8 25-yard freestyle, 25-yard backstroke and 25-yard butterfly

  • Zac Zielinski – boys’ 15-18 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard breaststroke

  • Sophia Bujoreanu – girls’ 11-12 100-yard individual medley, 50-yard breaststroke and 50-yard butterfly

  • Matas Zilinskas – boys’ 13-14 100-yard individual medley, 50-yard breaststroke and 50-yard butterfly

  • Kyndall Brown – girls’ 13-14 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard breaststroke

  • Turner Wiand – boys’ 9-10 25-yard backstroke and 25-yard butterfly

  • Nico Roppatte – boys’ 11-12 50-yard backstroke and 50-yard breaststroke

  • Jason Matthews – boys six and under 25-yard freestyle

  • Tate Preston – boys’ 9-10 25-yard freestyle

  • Olivia Corbi – girls’ 11-12 50-yard freestyle

  • Nate Orehek – boys’ 11-12 50-yard freestyle

  • Collin McCann – boys’ 13-14 50-yard freestyle

  • Mikey Barber – boys’ six and under 25-yard backstroke

  • Reese Gail – girls’ 7-8 25-yard backstroke

  • Emma Castello – girls’ 9-10 25-yard backstroke

  • Zoey Selby – girls’ 11-12 50-yard backstroke

  • Austin Brakstad – boys’ 13-14 50-yard backstroke

  • Zane Zielinski – boys’ 15-18 50-yard backstroke

  • Agnes Zilinskas – girls’ 7-8 25-yard breaststroke

  • Cooper Van Beynum – boys’ 7-8 25-yard breaststroke

  • Jack Bick – boys’ 9-10 25-yard breaststroke

  • Sky Bernesser – girls’ 15-18 50-yard breaststroke

  • Elizabeth Scales – girls’ 15-18 50-yard butterfly

  • Joe Orehek – boys’ 15-18 50-yard butterfly

Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM

