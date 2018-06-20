Rain shortens swim meet, but Tega Cay's win streak intact

The Tega Cay Breakers took care of business while they could and let Mother Nature do the rest.
Tega Cay beat Lake Wylie 243-15 before the meet was called because of bad weather. The Breakers won all four relay events and had several winners in the meet.
Winning for Tega Cay were:
- Serena Cai – girls’ six and under 25-meter freestyle and 25-meter backstroke
- Mikey Barber – boys’ six and under 25-meter freestyle and 25-meter backstroke
- Reese Gail – girls’ 7-8 25-meter freestyle and 25-meter backstroke
- Olivia Corbi – girls’ 11-12 50-meter freestyle and 50-meter backstroke
- Kyndall Brown – girls’ 13-14 50-meter freestyle and 50-meter backstroke
- Collin McCann – boys’ 13-14 50-meter freestyle and 50-meter backstroke
- Jack Blackwell – boys’ 7-8 25-meter freestyle
- Tate Preston – boys’ 9-10 25-meter freestyle
- Nate Orehek – boys’ 11-12 50-meter freestyle
- Elizabeth Scales – girls’ 15-18 50-meter freestyle
- Joe Orehek – boys’ 15-18 50-meter freestyle
- Colin Maloney – boys’ 7-8 25-meter backstroke
- Emma Castello – girls’ 9-10 25-meter backstroke
- Turner Wiand – boys’ 9-10 25-meter backstroke
- Zachary Minnich – boys’ 11-12 50-meter backstroke
- Winning for Lake Wylie was:
- Kate Smith – girls’ 9-10 25-meter freestyle
Later in the week, the Breakers beat Lancaster 405-133 and again won all six relay events in that meet. Individual winners were:
- Colin Maloney – boys’ 7-8 25-yard freestyle, 25-yard backstroke and 25-yard butterfly
- Zac Zielinski – boys’ 15-18 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard breaststroke
- Sophia Bujoreanu – girls’ 11-12 100-yard individual medley, 50-yard breaststroke and 50-yard butterfly
- Matas Zilinskas – boys’ 13-14 100-yard individual medley, 50-yard breaststroke and 50-yard butterfly
- Kyndall Brown – girls’ 13-14 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard breaststroke
- Turner Wiand – boys’ 9-10 25-yard backstroke and 25-yard butterfly
- Nico Roppatte – boys’ 11-12 50-yard backstroke and 50-yard breaststroke
- Jason Matthews – boys six and under 25-yard freestyle
- Tate Preston – boys’ 9-10 25-yard freestyle
- Olivia Corbi – girls’ 11-12 50-yard freestyle
- Nate Orehek – boys’ 11-12 50-yard freestyle
- Collin McCann – boys’ 13-14 50-yard freestyle
- Mikey Barber – boys’ six and under 25-yard backstroke
- Reese Gail – girls’ 7-8 25-yard backstroke
- Emma Castello – girls’ 9-10 25-yard backstroke
- Zoey Selby – girls’ 11-12 50-yard backstroke
- Austin Brakstad – boys’ 13-14 50-yard backstroke
- Zane Zielinski – boys’ 15-18 50-yard backstroke
- Agnes Zilinskas – girls’ 7-8 25-yard breaststroke
- Cooper Van Beynum – boys’ 7-8 25-yard breaststroke
- Jack Bick – boys’ 9-10 25-yard breaststroke
- Sky Bernesser – girls’ 15-18 50-yard breaststroke
- Elizabeth Scales – girls’ 15-18 50-yard butterfly
- Joe Orehek – boys’ 15-18 50-yard butterfly
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
Comments