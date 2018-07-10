Brotemarkle becomes Fort Mill's 4th soccer coach in as many seasons

In a move that will hope to bring stability to an already strong program, Fort Mill High has hired Joelle Brotemarkle to lead the varsity girls’ soccer team.
Brotemarkle, 28, will be the fourth girls’ soccer coach in four years for the Yellow Jackets come the 2019 season — despite the fact that they have won or shared the Region title throughout that stretch. The Jackets have won or shared the region title for roughly a decade-and a-half, but the one thing they have missed in recent years is leadership stability.
Fort Mill Director of Athletics Dwayne Hartsoe is banking on Brotemarkle to bring just that, among other things, to the program.
“We are excited to have a coach that is on our campus as a teacher,” Hartsoe said. “She does an awesome job in the classroom and I look for her to do the same with our soccer program. She will bring stability as well as her knowledge of the game of soccer with her experience as a college soccer player.”
Brotemarkle played college soccer and ran track at Anderson University, where she graduated in 2013. She served as an assistant track coach at Fort Mill for the past five years and has been teaching there for four years. As an assistant, Brotemarkle coached sprinters and hurdlers. However, when the opportunity arose for her to coach soccer, she jumped at it.
While at Anderson, Brotemarkle played forward at times as well as on defense. She is a former South Atlantic Conference All-Tournament team soccer selection and also currently plays in the Charlotte Women’s Soccer League during the spring and fall.
“I like still having the opportunity to compete in soccer,” she said.
Brotemarkle said she believes a number of things helped her land the top job for a top program like Fort Mill's, including being a two-sport college varsity athlete.
“I think it makes me versatile and puts me in the position to coach different sports,” she said. “I played all over the field and it gives me an advantage as far as coaching. I have a passion for both sports.”
With Fort Mill girls soccer continuing to win despite changes at the top, Brotemarkle said there are other aspects off the field that she would like to bring into the program.
“I really want to show the girls I care about them as more than just a soccer player,” she said. “I want to show them through my actions, my attitude and my mindset. My goal is to make it to states, but I also want to help them develop into the highest potential they can be. I want them to be excited and proud to wear Fort Mill on their shirt.”
Brotemarkle will have most of the school year to get her team ready for the 2019 season.
“I am looking forward to working hard, never giving up and having fun like I want the girls to do,” she said.
She has already named her top assistant coach in Katelyn Kessler, a fellow teammate from college.
