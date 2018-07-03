Sharks of Fort Mill get their first win

Fort Mill Sharks squeak by Sardis Forest to win 1st dual

By Mac Banks

Correspondent

July 03, 2018 08:55 PM

FORT MILL

The Fort Mill Sharks edged Sardis Forest 421-407 in their dual meet at the Fort Mill Complex YMCA last week.

The win was the first on the season for the Sharks. Individuals winning for Fort Mill were:

  • Mackenzie Riga – girls’ 13-14 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard butterfly

  • Kaden Teel – boys’ 15-18 50-yard freestyle, 50-yard backstroke and 50-yard butterfly

  • Sophie Walker – girls’ 9-10 25-yard backstroke and 25-yard breaststroke

  • Jalen Cunningham – boy’ 11-12 50-yard backstroke and 50-yard butterfly

  • Joseph Bernal – boys’ 13-14 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard butterfly

  • Vialyn Castilla – girls’ 15-18 50-yard breaststroke and 50-yard butterfly

  • Sophie Cline – girls’ eight and under 25-yard freestyle

  • Addison Ling – boys’ eight and under 25-yard freestyle

  • Isabella Meehan – girls’ 11-12 50-yard backstroke

  • Hadliegh Corcoran – girls’ 13-14 50-yard backstroke

  • Victoria Cross – girls’ 11-12 100-yard individual medley

  • Preston Cooper – boys’ 11-12 100-yard individual medley

  • Shane Dowling – boys’ 15-18 100-yard individual medley

  • Amaya Davis – girls’ 9-10 25-yard butterfly

  • Talia Gluff – girls’ 11-12 50-yard butterfly

Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM

