Fort Mill Sharks squeak by Sardis Forest to win 1st dual

The Fort Mill Sharks edged Sardis Forest 421-407 in their dual meet at the Fort Mill Complex YMCA last week.
The win was the first on the season for the Sharks. Individuals winning for Fort Mill were:
- Mackenzie Riga – girls’ 13-14 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard butterfly
- Kaden Teel – boys’ 15-18 50-yard freestyle, 50-yard backstroke and 50-yard butterfly
- Sophie Walker – girls’ 9-10 25-yard backstroke and 25-yard breaststroke
- Jalen Cunningham – boy’ 11-12 50-yard backstroke and 50-yard butterfly
- Joseph Bernal – boys’ 13-14 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard butterfly
- Vialyn Castilla – girls’ 15-18 50-yard breaststroke and 50-yard butterfly
- Sophie Cline – girls’ eight and under 25-yard freestyle
- Addison Ling – boys’ eight and under 25-yard freestyle
- Isabella Meehan – girls’ 11-12 50-yard backstroke
- Hadliegh Corcoran – girls’ 13-14 50-yard backstroke
- Victoria Cross – girls’ 11-12 100-yard individual medley
- Preston Cooper – boys’ 11-12 100-yard individual medley
- Shane Dowling – boys’ 15-18 100-yard individual medley
- Amaya Davis – girls’ 9-10 25-yard butterfly
- Talia Gluff – girls’ 11-12 50-yard butterfly
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
Comments