NaFo grads conquered Southern foes. Now they take on the U.S. with Charlotte United.

Two recent Nation Ford graduates are part of a Charlotte team vying for a U18 national championship.
The Charlotte United Gold entered the 2018 US Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup tournament 23-0 and features Nation Ford grads Teigan Eicher and Isabella Dyckes. The two were members of the NaFo Class of 2018. Charlotte United is one of four teams in the U18 tournament bracket and will represent the Southern region.
The tournament is being held July 11-15, in Westfield, Ind., about 45 minutes north of Indianapolis.
Along the way, Charlotte United beat state champs from Florida, Texas, Alabama, Tennessee and Arkansas to win the South Regional.
Eicher, 18, is committed to play at Montreat College. A midfielder, Eicher said she feels like her team’s chances are good.
“I are really excited especially since the season prior to this we started to get things going by working together,” she said. “I think we have a really good chance. We have been working on our fitness a lot recently.”
Charlotte United will now face regional champions from the West, East and Midwest regions in pool play. The top two teams in those three games, based on points, will be seeded one and two and will play for the U18 national championship. The other two teams will play for third and fourth.
Dyckes, 18, is committed to play at Spartanburg Methodist College. A goalie, Dyckes will be playing both in goal and at center back during the tournament.
“I hope we win,” she said. “We are good enough to win.
The finals and consolation finals will both be played July 15.
Comments