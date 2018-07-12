Springfield’s Greenwave caps undefeated season with another division title

For the second straight year, the Springfield Greenwave won their division title of the Greater Charlotte Swim League and finished the season undefeated.
Last season, Springfield won the Division III title and moved up to Division II this year. This year, they did the same thing – winning the All-Star meet and again finishing the season without a loss.
The Greenwave won the Division II All-Star meet to cap off the perfect season. Springfield scored 1,457 points outpacing rivals, the Baxter Barracudas, which scored 1,242 pointson the way to second place. Springfield also won the league’s Sportsmanship Award and most likely will move up to the top division, Division I, in the Greater Charlotte Swim League next season.
“I was a little worried,” said Springfield head coach Jen Molner, about the All-Star meet. “But I am so happy. The kids worked hard. It was an unbelievable summer.”
The season-ending meet, held at the Rock Hill Aquatics Center, saw both Springfield and Baxter place score several individual winners. Springfield won two of 20 relay events at the All-Star meet and Baxter won four of the 20 relay events at the meet.
Individual winners for Springfield were:
- Wiley Spinner – boys’ 11-12 50-yard freestyle, 50-yard backstroke and 50-yard butterfly
- Emily Eaton – girls’ 11-12 50-yard freestyle
- Mason Spurgeon – boys’ eight and under 25-yard backstroke
- Julia Pou – girls’ 9-10 25-yard backstroke
- Tommy Spurgeon – boys’ 11-12 50-yard breaststroke
- Individual winners for Baxter were:
- Abigail Baird – girls’ eight and under 25-yard backstroke and 25-yard breaststroke
- Hailey Stump – girls’ eight and under 25-yard freestyle
- Anna Halligan – girls’ 11-12 50-yard backstroke
Comments